Legendary Providence football coach Gene Sartini died Saturday, according to school officials, at the age of 88.
The Indiana Hall of Famer had a record of 279-168 in 40 years at Providence, winning five of the program's six sectional titles. He led the Pioneers to sectional crowns in 1982, '85, '93, '94 and 2007 before resigning in 2010. The Hammond, Indiana, native took the Pioneers to state runner-up finishes in 1973 and 1993.
The field at Murphy Stadium was named after Sartini in 2012.
He helped a number of players earn first-team all-state honors during his tenure: Pat Harris (1972, 1973), Tom Quinkert (1973), Kurt Seger (1980), Bob Coan (1983), Charlie Linton (1984), Greg Hublar (1985), Chris Klingsmith (1992), Adam Theobald (1993), Scott Shickert (1993), Syd Witlock (1995), DJ Zipp (1998), Kevin Pickerell (2004) and Zach Ernstberger (2007).
Providence had only eight losing seasons in 40 years under Sartini.
