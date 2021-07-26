MUNSTER — After winning three consecutive elimination games, and showing a penchant for pulling out close contests all summer, the Silver Creek 12U All-Star team ran out of magic Sunday afternoon.
Brownsburg edged Creek 1-0 in the state championship game at Munster Little League.
“I told the team after the game, I said, ‘Eight of the 10 games we played were one-run ballgames going into the fifth inning, even the ones in district, and all of them up there. Playing that style of baseball kind of bit us in the end,” Silver Creek manager Shane Roberts said. “But that’s a fantastic run by those boys. Just getting out of District 5 is hard enough. Then to lose the first game at state, and losing it the way we did by Bedford scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning, that could’ve been deflating. But it just shows the resiliency these boys had the entire run of just bouncing back and having each other’s back.”
Silver Creek earned its spot in the final by beating Bedford 4-1 in Saturday’s Pool B championship to avenge its earlier tourney loss.
In that game, Boston Roberts gave Creek a quick 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the first inning.
“That really electrified our team and our crowd,” Shane Roberts said of his son’s homer.
Bedford evened the score in the third inning. The deadlock didn’t last long, though, as Drake Oltman hit a solo home run of his own to give the lead back to Silver Creek.
“Drake just bounced back right there and hit a missile,” Roberts said.
Creek tacked on two more runs in the fifth on a Brody Burton sacrifice fly and a passed ball.
That was more than enough run support for pitcher Guy Proctor. He allowed only four hits while striking out seven in the complete-game victory.
“I say this every time he pitches, but that was probably the best I’ve seen him,” Roberts said. “He had good stuff from the start ... and that was on two days rest.”
With the win, Silver Creek advanced to face Brownsburg in the final. The game was a rematch of the 2019 state championship game won 6-0 by Creek.
This one was much closer.
Brownsburg scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning when Luke Regashus’ sacrifice fly scored Luke Fields, who singled to start the frame.
That was all Brownsburg could muster against Silver Creek starter Elliott Kopf.
“Elliott threw an outstanding game. He gave our chance a to win,” Roberts said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit as we had been getting the other games throughout the tournament.”
Creek finished with six hits, two by Carter Reardon, but they were scattered throughout the game.
Brownsburg starter Collin Jones allowed only four hits while walking two and striking out eight in the first 5 1/3 innings.
“Their pitcher was really good,” Roberts said. “He painted the outside corner with the fastball and curveball mix. He just kept us off balance the whole game.”
Still, Silver Creek had a chance in the final frame. A pair of one-out singles gave it an opportunity before Brownsburg turned a game-ending double play after a Silver Creek player slipped rounding third base and got caught in a run-down.
“It happens; it’s baseball,” Roberts said.
With the win Brownsburg advances to the Great Lakes Regional, which begins Aug. 8 in Whitestown.
