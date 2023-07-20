JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeff/GRC 12U All-Star team finds itself in a familiar place following its first game of the state tournament.
Bedford beat Jeff/GRC 5-1 Thursday afternoon in a first-round contest of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney at Memorial Park.
Jeff/GRC also lost its first game of the District 5 Tournament before bouncing back to win three straight to earn a spot in the state tourney on its home field. Jeff/GRC head coach Nick Isenburg is hoping for a similar outcome this time around.
“This is nothing new,” he said. “If you play sports you’re going to be in positions where you’re going to have to overcome some kind of difficulty. We’ve done it before, it’s nothing that we’re not prepared to do.”
Jeff/GRC will face the loser of Thursday night’s late game between Wabash and Brownsburg at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in an elimination game.
“Like I told my boys, we still have the same pitching lineup that we’re prepared to pitch through for the championship,” Isenburg said. “We just can’t be complacent. We came into that game very complacent and that’s what happens, you get behind early and it’s hard to come back.”
Bedford got off to a fast start, tallying three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Jeff/GRC starter Dallas King.
Bedford added to its lead in the third thanks, in part, to a pair of Jeff/GRC errors.
Jeff/GRC finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning when Austin Spears led off with a double to left field. He advanced to second on Rayden Norris’ groundout, then scored on Isaac Delgado’s sacrifice fly.
However that was the only run that Jeff/GRC, which totaled just two hits, could muster.
“We were making decisions way too late,” Isenburg said. “If we start hitting it early and being confident at the plate we’re going to put it in play, just like Austin did.
“We’ve just got to be confident and make the right adjustments and start attacking the pitchers instead of being laid back.”
In the other early first-round game, Jasper blanked Broad Ripple 11-0 in four innings.
.
12U STATE TOURNAMENT
First-round game at Memorial Park
BEDFORD 5, JEFF/GRC 1
Jeff/GRC 000 001 — 1 2 4
Bedford 302 00X — 5 3 0
W — Colt R. L — Dallas King. 2B — Austin Spears (J).
