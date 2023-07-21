JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeff/GRC 12U All-Star team fought until the final out Friday night.
Trailing Brownsburg by four runs entering the final frame, Jeff/GRC touched home three times in the top of the sixth but couldn’t do it a fourth.
Brownsburg held on for a 9-8 win in an elimination game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Memorial Park.
“The boys never gave up,” Jeff/GRC head coach Nick Isenburg said. “ They could’ve very easily given up there toward the end, going into the last inning down by four against a good team. But they battled back and ended up losing by one. It’s heartbreaking, but I'm super-proud of the boys for fighting.”
Unlike its first game of the state tourney, a 5-1 loss to Bedford on Thursday, Jeff/GRC got off to a good start in its second contest. It tallied two runs in the top of the first inning to take the early lead. Brownsburg responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame, before Jeff/GRC answered back with another in the second to go up 3-1.
Brownsburg then reeled off seven runs in a row, scoring twice in the bottom of the second, twice more in the third and three times in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.
“As a team, we just made some errors that we had to battle back from. But we didn’t quit,” Isenburg said.
Down but not out, Jeff/GRC began cutting into Brownsburg’s advantage in the top of the fifth. Aiden Thomas and Ian Leighty were each issued one-out walks before Caelan Haskins delivered a two-out, two-run single to make it 8-5.
“No gripes about the way we swung the bat, we swung it well,” Isenburg said.
Brownsburg tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth before Jeff/GRC’s final-inning rally.
The top of the sixth began with a leadoff single from Eli Isenburg, the coach’s son, before Kaiden Middleton flew out to deep left. Dallas King was then issued a walk before Austin Spears was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Rayden Norris was walked to bring in Isenburg.
Following a pitching change by Brownsburg, Sammy Smith came through with an RBI-single to left field to make it 9-7. Thomas followed with an RBI-groundout to make it 9-8. However Jeff/GRC’s comeback attempt ended moments later on a game-ending fly out.
“The boys kept fighting, I can’t be more proud,” Isenburg said. “I’ve loved coaching these boys ever since they were little. … I would take these boys to battle against anybody any day.”
.
LITTLE LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday at Memorial Park in Jeffersonville
Elimination game
BROWNSBURG 9, JEFF/GRC 8
Jeff/GRC 210 023 — 8
Purple 122 31X — 9
W — Condon. L — Eli Isenburg. 2B — Kaiden Middleton (J).
