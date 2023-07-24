LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR 1 win away from state title

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Highlander Youth Recreation 12U All-Star team is one win away from its first state title.
HYR edged Jasper Little League 2-1 Monday night in the Pool A final (a.k.a. a semifinal) of the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Jeff/GRC Little League in Memorial Park at Jeffersonville.
HYR will face Bedford, a come-from-behind 6-5 winner over Brownsburg in Monday’s Pool B final, at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the state championship game. The winner will advance to the Great Lake Region Tournament in Whitestown in early August.
“I’m looking forward to it,” HYR All-Star Corbin Andres said. “Hopefully (we’re) going to win and go to regionals.”
Monday night was a rematch of a game that HYR won 10-5 Saturday afternoon. In that contest, HYR led 5-4 through four frames before breaking it open with a five-run fifth.
“We knew Jasper was going to be a pretty tough matchup because we played them Saturday and they stuck with us until about the fifth inning, when we pulled away,” said Andres, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home three times in that win.
Monday night he did his damage on the mound. The right-hander allowed one earned run on just one hit while walking two and striking out 13 over five innings en route to the victory.
“Corbin, he’s an animal out there,” HYR head coach Matt Renn said. “He wanted the ball. I asked him (Sunday), ‘You ready for tomorrow?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’
“Sometimes you’ve got to let the dog off the chain.”
It also didn’t hurt that Andres had an early lead to work with.
In the bottom of the first, Liam Renn doubled to center field with one out before Connor Jones walked. Colston Christie then reached on an error to load the bases.
Renn scored moments later on an error in the Jasper infield. Kason Blankenbaker followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Jones and make it 2-0.
“It gave me just a little cushion,” Andres said of that advantage. “I just knew that even if I gave up one (run), we’d still have our lead.”
Andres relied mostly on his fastball with a few curveballs mixed in.
“When he gets in that situation he wants to go. He wants to show his fastball and he wants to continue to do it. He came in (the dugout) in the third inning and I said, ‘Just show’em the curveball,’” Renn recalled. “He started showing a few more and then he really started finding his groove toward the end of the game and started mowing them down.”
Xavier McCulloch came on in the sixth and retired the side to end the game.
“X does what he does, (he) throws strikes and gets outs,” Renn said.
Still, the outcome in the game was in the balance until the very end.
“We had opportunities and they did too, both teams did,” Renn said. “Pitchers and defense really came up big. Their right fielder, I don’t know his name, made about four diving catches, four really nice plays.
“Their pitcher pitched well (too). He had command of two pitches. They had a game plan and they executed it. We just were able to get two (runs) early and then pitch our way out of trouble and do well with it.”
.
LITTLE LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Pool A final at Memorial Park, Jeffersonville
HYR 2, JASPER 1
Jasper 010 000 — 1 1 2
HYR 200 00X — 2 5 1
W — Corbin Andres. SV — Xavier McCulloch. 2B — Liam Renn (HYR).