LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR 10U rallies to take title

NEW ALBANY — Thanks to some solid pitching and timely hitting, Highlander Youth Recreation rallied to capture the 10U District 5 Tournament title Monday night.
HYR scored seven unanswered runs, after falling behind 2-0 early, for a 7-2 triumph over Jeff/GRC at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
“It feels good to win; to beat all the teams in the district,” HYR’s Colson Christie said.
HYR advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled for July 21-26 in Indianapolis.
In addition to overcoming an early deficit, HYR also had to overcome some unexpected adversity.
“We came into it with one of our better players out; he had an emergency appendectomy,” HYR manager Matt Renn said. “But we were ready to roll, we just had to get the boys over that hump. Once we started rolling, the pitchers started pumping the zone and we were ready to go.”
Jeff/GRC took the early lead with a pair of runs — on no hits — in the top of the second inning.
HYR responded in the third, tallying twice to tie it up.
It was still 2-2 in the fourth, when Liam Renn stepped to the plate with a couple of his teammates on base.
“I knew Liam was due,” Matt Renn, his father, said.
Father knew best in this case. The younger Renn’s ensuing double drove in a pair of runs to give HYR a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“Whenever he threw me that (pitch) I just hit it,” Liam Renn said. “I was ready for it and I hit it.”
HYR tacked on one more run in the fourth, then tallied two more in the fifth.
That proved to be more than enough for HYR’s two pitchers, who combined to only allow two hits.
Christie tossed the first three innings, allowing two unearned runs on no hits while walking two and striking out one.
Xavier McCulloch then came on to toss the final three frames. He allowed two hits while striking out five to pick up the win on the mound.
“I just kept on mixing up the pitches, and the speeds, and it worked,” McCulloch said. “I was doing change-ups and fastballs and then mixing up the speeds on the fastballs.”
“(Colson) threw three really good innings, then Xavier McCulloch came in and pitched really well, (he) kept throwing strikes,” Matt Renn added. “That’s what the name of the game is with our pitching staff, and everybody that we work with, is throwing strikes and getting outs. That’s what we work on all the time.”
Cameron Wymer and McCulloch had two hits apiece while McCulloch and Renn tallied two RBIs each for victorious HYR.
“It means a lot, because last year New Albany knocked us out and they took (the title) away from us. But this year we came back and we won,” Liam Renn said.
“We’ve had some success down here with our 7 (year-old)s and 8s, then we lost as 9s, but came back as 10s. We wanted to make sure everybody knew that we were ready to go,” Matt Renn added.
.
10U DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Monday night’s final
HYR 7, JEFF/GRC 2
Jeff/GRC 020 000 — 2 2 2
HYR 002 32X — 7 7 3
W — Xavier McCulloch. L — Eli Isenburg. 2B — Liam Renn (HYR), Max Kessinger (HYR), Isenburg (J).