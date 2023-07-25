JEFFERSONVILLE — The Highlander Youth Recreation 12U All-Star team fell just shy of a state title Tuesday night.
Bedford rallied, then held off HYR for a 3-2 win to capture the Little League state championship game at Jeffersonville’s Memorial Park.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our group,” HYR manager Matt Renn said afterward. “They worked hard. They played hard. We were right in it until the end. We had guys on first and second with one out (in the bottom of the sixth).”
By coming out on top in the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney, Bedford advances to the Great Lakes Region Tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 at Whitestown.
“It was a good game. Their pitcher threw the ball well, but we attacked,” said Renn, whose team out-hit Bedford 10-6. “I don’t tell my kids to get up there and take pitches, we just go at it. We hit a lot of ground balls at them early.”
HYR broke a scoreless tie by tallying two runs in the bottom of the third inning. The bottom of its order got things started with singles by Bryson Jewell and Sutton Turnage. Then, the top of the lineup brought them in as Corbin Andres and Liam Renn delivered RBI-singles.
HYR might’ve had more, but with runners on first and third Bedford turned an inning-ending double-play.
“We had some opportunities,” Coach Renn said. “We had a line-drive back to the pitcher and they were able to double us off on a hard-hit ball, but that’s part of the game.”
HYR’s lead didn’t last long, however, as Bedford scored three times in the top of the fourth to take a lead it wouldn’t lose.
Still, HYR fought until the end.
In the bottom of the sixth, Max Kessinger walked, then moved to second on Renn’s single up the middle. Following an HYR strikeout, the game ended on a fielder’s choice, when the Bedford shortstop fielded a groundball then stepped on second for the final out.
Liam Renn, the coach’s son, led HYR at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI while Aiden DeSpain went 2-for-2. Jewell and Turnage both went 1-for-2 and scored a run while Andres, Easton Loftus and Cameron Wymer added singles.
On the mound, Xavier McCulloch absorbed the loss. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out eight over five frames. Kason Blankenbaker came on in the sixth and allowed a single while striking out two.
“X pitched amazing — exactly what we expected from him. He gave us five strong innings,” Coach Renn said. “Then Kason came in and threw a knock-out inning.”
The loss marked the end of the All-Star season for HYR.
“It’s been a heck of a journey with this group. I tried to give everything I had, we just came one run short,” Coach Renn said. “Aiden, Cameron and Liam, I’ve coached since they were 5; Colston (Christie), Corbin and Easton since they were 6 and Xavier since he was 7. Some of these other guys they’ve been on board since they were about 9 or 10 years old.
“(But) it’s OK, they’ll bounce-back. I told them, ‘In sports and life sometimes you get knocked down. And either you let it define you, or you let it define how you’re going to come back and make yourself a better baseball player and learn from it. That’s life and that’s baseball. It’s a conundrum because it stinks to lose, but every loss makes you better if you utilize it.’”
.
LITTLE LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s final at Memorial Park, Jeffersonville
BEDFORD 3, HYR 2
Bedford 000 300 — 3 6 1
HYR 002 000 — 2 10 3
W — Colt R. L — Xavier McCulloch. 2B — Joe C (B), Garrett P (B).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.