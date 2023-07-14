NEW ALBANY — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star teams have enjoyed a great deal of success in recent years.
This year’s edition is hoping to continue that trend next week at the Central Region Tournament in Ankeny, Iowa.
Coming off its sixth consecutive state title, HYR will be trying for its second straight region championship. It will face a team from Lexington, Ky. at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening in its first game of the tournament. If HYR can win the tourney it would earn its fourth trip to the World Series in six years.
“We want to see if we can get to California (site of the World Series),” HYR All-Star Ethan Dragon said.
This year’s squad is made up of Dragon, Merrick Bernardi, Wyatt Borne, Nate Cooper, Connor Carr, Mason McGehee, Ben Mitchell, Austin Riddle, Reas Sater, Will Shade, Gavin Spalding and Alton Swartz.
“I think there’s six of’em I’ve coached since they were 7 years old, so it’s pretty special for me,” said head coach David Cooper, who is assisted by Bill Shade and Chad Borne. “For the most part, most of these boys play together on a pretty regular basis. I think there’s eight of them that play on a travel team together, so they’re all pretty used to playing together. But the other four have kind of come in and just filled in the roles. And they’ve all kind of meshed, over really the last week at the state tournament. It was cool to see them all come together.”
After rolling through the District 5 Tournament, HYR had a tougher time in the state tourney. It won its first two games by a combined score of 22-4 before losing 15-2 to Zionsville in its final contest of round-robin play. The next day, HYR avenged that loss to Zionsville with a 6-3 victory in the semifinals of the single-elimination tournament to earn a spot in the state final.
“They came out and took care of business on Sunday morning,” Cooper said of the semis. “It was neat to see them fight back and give it to’em.”
In the championship game, HYR fell behind host Jasper by five runs early before rallying back.
“The boys just never quit and that was really cool to see,” Cooper said. “I’ve said for a long time, with the other team that the eight boys play on, that we can hit with anybody but we struggle with pitching. But the four we’ve picked up happen to be some pretty good pitchers. So they’ve always felt they could fight their way back.”
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the game tied at 11, Nate Cooper scored on a passed ball to give HYR the walk-off win.
“I knew when Nate got on, with him being the winning run, he was going to score. Because he doesn’t quit and he’s the fastest kid on the team. Chad and I both said the same thing after the game, that when Nate got on we were confident we were going to win.”
In addition to timely-hitting and base-running, HYR also has a deep pitching staff, according to Coach Cooper.
“I think every kid, except for maybe two, have thrown at least an inning in the All-Stars so far,” he said. “And we know going into potentially a nine-game regional, that we’re going to need everybody.”
Leading the way will be Alton Swartz.
“He threw very well against Zionsville (in the semis). He threw 93 pitches of shutout baseball,” Cooper said. “He has a lot of movement on his ball and a lot of velocity, and just a lot of passion. The team really comes together behind him. He owns the mound, it’s really neat to see.”
Connor Carr didn’t pitch in either the district or state tournaments after breaking his ankle in practice six weeks ago, however he should be ready to go next week.
“Connor’s got some good stuff, he throws gas,” Cooper said.
Also in the mix will be Austin Riddle, who Cooper calls the team’s “tough-spot guy.”
“He came in and threw seven pitches and struck two kids out to close the Zionsville game, with the tying run on second,” Cooper said. “In a really tough spot, he came in and took care of business.”
Spalding, Borne, Nate Cooper and Shade, the team’s lone lefty, are other options on the mound.
If its pitching and hitting can stay strong, HYR should have a solid shot at continuing its recent success.
“It puts a little bit of pressure on the park, and I think the boys kind of sensed it a little bit early in the (state) championship game that it was almost expected of’em,” Cooper said of HYR, which went to the World Series in 2017, 2019 and 2022. “But when things got tough it was really just about getting them together and telling them to play loose and have fun, and that’s when the turnaround was. It is a lot to live up to, but we try to just take it one game at a time and have fun with it.”
