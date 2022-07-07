FORT WAYNE — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team moved one step closer to a fifth straight state title Thursday.
Although, it wasn’t how HYR manager Tyler Stone and his team wanted it to happen.
HYR beat Hamilton Park 7-0 by forfeit in a state semifinal at the World Baseball Academy. The four-time reigning title-winner will face Wheeler at 10 a.m. this morning in the championship game of the four-team, modified double-elimination tournament.
The final will be a rematch of a game HYR won 13-2 in Wednesday’s first round.
On Thursday, HYR led Hamilton Park 10-0 in the top of the first inning when Nolan Kennedy hit a hot shot up the middle that struck the opposing pitcher.
“Fortunately the kid will be OK,” Stone said.
However it was at that point that Hamilton Park, which only had nine players due to illness, elected to forfeit the game.
Eight of the nine players in HYR’s lineup recorded hits while all nine scored at least one run in the first inning.
Jakob Reed and Preston Didat led the way at the plate as each hit inside-the-park home runs. Reed finished with three RBIs while Didat and Parker Pennington drove in two runs apiece. Didat also scored twice.
Another bright spot for HYR was the fact that it didn’t have to use any of its pitchers ahead of today’s title tilt against Wheeler, which beat Hamilton Park 19-9 in an elimination game Thursday.
“We’ve got all the horses loaded,” Stone said.
