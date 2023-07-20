ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team’s repeat bid for the Central Region Tournament title came to an end Thursday.
North Dakota held off HYR 6-5 in an elimination game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney in Ankeny.
Last summer, HYR won state and Central Region championships en route to the World Series.
This summer, HYR captured its sixth straight state title before clobbering Kentucky 16-2 in its first game of the region tournament Sunday. However, HYR lost 11-1 to Michigan on Wednesday night before the loss to Fargo (N.D.) Little League ended its run.
.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
All games at Ankeny, Iowa; all times EDT
Game 1: Michigan 10, North Dakota 0, Sunday
Game 2: Ohio 2, Wisconsin 1, Sunday
Game 3: Johnston (Iowa) 28, Missouri 0, Sunday
Game 4: HYR 16, Kentucky 2, Sunday
Game 5: Michigan 9, Iowa 2, Monday
Game 6: Ohio 18, Nebraska 4, Monday
Game 7: Johnston (Iowa) 5, Illinois 4, Monday
Game 8: Wisconsin 17, Kentucky 3, Tuesday
Game 9: Iowa 21, Missouri 0, Tuesday
Game 10: North Dakota 14, Illinois 4, Tuesday
Game 11: Wisconsin 8, Iowa 5, Wednesday
Game 12: North Dakota 10, Nebraska 0, Wednesday
Game 13: Michigan 11, HYR 1, Wednesday
Game 14: Johnston (Iowa) 10, Ohio 9, Wednesday
Game 15: North Dakota 6, HYR 5, Thursday
Game 16: Wisconsin 10, Ohio 5, Thursday
Game 17: Michigan vs. Johnston (Iowa), late Thursday
Game 18: Wisconsin vs. North Dakota, late Thursday
Game 19: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 3:30 p.m. today
Game 20 (final): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 7:30 p.m. today
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.