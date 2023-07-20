HYR logo

ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team’s repeat bid for the Central Region Tournament title came to an end Thursday.

North Dakota held off HYR 6-5 in an elimination game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney in Ankeny. 

Last summer, HYR won state and Central Region championships en route to the World Series.

This summer, HYR captured its sixth straight state title before clobbering Kentucky 16-2 in its first game of the region tournament Sunday. However, HYR lost 11-1 to Michigan on Wednesday night before the loss to Fargo (N.D.) Little League ended its run.

INTERMEDIATE 50/70 CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT

All games at Ankeny, Iowa; all times EDT 

Game 1: Michigan 10, North Dakota 0, Sunday

Game 2: Ohio 2, Wisconsin 1, Sunday

Game 3: Johnston (Iowa) 28, Missouri 0, Sunday

Game 4: HYR 16, Kentucky 2, Sunday

Game 5: Michigan 9, Iowa 2, Monday

Game 6: Ohio 18, Nebraska 4, Monday

Game 7: Johnston (Iowa) 5, Illinois 4, Monday

Game 8: Wisconsin 17, Kentucky 3, Tuesday

Game 9: Iowa 21, Missouri 0, Tuesday

Game 10: North Dakota 14, Illinois 4, Tuesday

Game 11: Wisconsin 8, Iowa 5, Wednesday

Game 12: North Dakota 10, Nebraska 0, Wednesday

Game 13: Michigan 11, HYR 1, Wednesday

Game 14: Johnston (Iowa) 10, Ohio 9, Wednesday

Game 15: North Dakota 6, HYR 5, Thursday

Game 16: Wisconsin 10, Ohio 5, Thursday

Game 17: Michigan vs. Johnston (Iowa), late Thursday 

Game 18: Wisconsin vs. North Dakota, late Thursday 

Game 19: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 3:30 p.m. today

Game 20 (final): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 7:30 p.m. today 

