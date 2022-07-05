LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR Intermediate 50/70 goes for 5th straight state title

GEORGETOWN — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team is on a drive for five this week.
Four-time defending champion HYR will go for its fifth straight state title beginning this morning in Fort Wayne.
HYR will face District 1 winner Wheeler at 11:45 a.m. in the second game of the Indiana Little League Intermediate 50/70 State Tournament at World Baseball Academy. The four-team, modified double-elimination tourney is scheduled to conclude Friday.
Last year HYR ran roughshod en route to its fourth consecutive championship, outscoring its opponents 72-8 in the state tourney. However, that team’s run ended there because the regional and World Series were canceled due to COVID-19.
That’s not the case this year, though.
The winner of the state tournament advances to the Central Region tourney, which will be held in Ankeny, Iowa later this month. The World Series is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 7 in Livermore, Calif.
The 13-player HYR team includes only one holdover from last season, Preston Didat. The rest are all newcomers.
“It’s a great group of kids; they work hard,” HYR manager Tyler Stone said. “On the field a lot of them haven’t played for me before, but they give me everything they’ve got.”
HYR earned its spot at state by sweeping Charlestown in a best-of-three District 5 Tournament.
In the first game, pitchers Jakob Reed and Nolan Kennedy combined for no-hitter.
In HYR’s second game, Didat, Emerson Brown and Peyton Cawthon teamed up for a shutout.
“Every one of these kids is a pitcher,” Stone said. “A lot of them have quite a bit of experience, so every single one of these kids can be asked to pitch.”
Jaxon Stone, the coach’s son, is the team’s catcher.
“We’ve developed him from a young age,” Stone said. “He calls the pitches. We do not want the coaches to call the pitches. We want them to understand situations, batters and counts.
“That just goes back to my approach. I need these kids to understand the game on their own. As a coach you can’t take care of every single thing out there on the field.”
The roster also includes Noah Baker, Grant Curry, Aidan Fetz, Robert Kahl, Crew Neely, Parker Pennington and Blake Wisman.
“The best part of this team is a lot of these kids can play almost every position,” Stone said. “The biggest thing, collectively, is they’re a bunch of great kids that love the game. It’s our responsibility to help them understand the game and get them prepared for what’s next.”