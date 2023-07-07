JASPER — Five-time reigning champion Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 has opened the state tourney with wins in its first two games.
The HYR All-Stars defeated Foster Park 7-4 Thursday in their first game before blanking Hobart 15-0 Friday in their second contest of the state tourney at Jasper's Bohnert Park.
Gavin Spalding picked up the win on the mound in HYR's opener.
HYR (2-0) is scheduled to face Zionsville (1-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the final game of the six-team, modified round-robin format.
The top four teams will play in a single-elimination tourney on Sunday.
.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Bohnert Park, Jasper
Game 1: Jasper 13, Zionsville 0, Thursday
Game 2: Hobart 13, Greenwood 2, Thursday
Game 3: HYR 7, Foster Park 4, Thursday
Game 4: HYR 15, Hobart 0, Friday
Game 5: Jasper 17, Greenwood 0, Friday
Game 6: Zionsville 9, Foster Park 2, Friday
Game 7: Hobart vs. Jasper, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 8: Foster Park vs. Greenwood, noon Saturday
Game 9: Zionsville vs. HYR, 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 10: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 10 a.m. Sunday
Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, noon Sunday
Game 12 (final): Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m. Sunday
