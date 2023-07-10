LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR Intermediate 50/70 wins 6th straight state title

JASPER — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team captured its sixth straight state championship in dramatic fashion Sunday.
Nate Cooper scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to give HYR a 12-11 walk-off win over Jasper in the final of the state tourney at Jasper's Bohnert Park.
Thanks to the victory, HYR will once again advance to the Central Region Tournament, which is scheduled for July 16-20 in Ankeny, Iowa. HYR won last summer's regional tourney on its way to the World Series.
In Jasper, HYR won its first two games before falling 15-2 to Zionsville in its final contest of round-robin play. In spite of that loss, HYR earned the third seed in Sunday's four-team single-elimination tournament.
HYR then avenged its loss to Zionsville with a 6-3 victory in the semis. In that game, Austin Riddle led HYR at the plate by going 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Will Shade drove in a pair of runs.
In the thrilling championship game, HYR and Jasper were tied at 11 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Cooper on third and Gavin Spalding facing a 1-1 count, a pitch got past the Jasper catcher and allowed the former to slide safely into home with the game-winning run.
Merrick Bernardi, Reas Sater and Shade led HYR at the plate with two hits apiece. Bernardi went 2-for-2 with two triples and two RBIs while touching home twice. Sater was 2-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring once. Shade went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
In addition to Spalding, Sater, Riddle, Bernardi, Shade and Cooper, the team also includes Connor Carr, Ben Mitchell, Ethan Dragon, Mason McGehee, Alton Swartz and Wyatt Borne.
The coaching staff is comprised of David Cooper, Bill Shade and Chad Borne.
.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Bohnert Park, Jasper
Game 1: Jasper 13, Zionsville 0
Game 2: Hobart 13, Greenwood 2
Game 3: HYR 7, Foster Park 4
Game 4: HYR 15, Hobart 0
Game 5: Jasper 17, Greenwood 0
Game 6: Zionsville 9, Foster Park 2
Game 7: Jasper 6, Hobart 2, Saturday
Game 8: Greenwood 7, Foster Park 3, Saturday
Game 9: Zionsville 15, HYR 2, Saturday
Game 10: Jasper 14, Hobart 3, Sunday
Game 11: HYR 6, Zionsville 3, Sunday
Game 12 (final): HYR 12, Jasper 11, Sunday