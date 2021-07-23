LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR Intermediate improves to 2-0

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team is off to a sizzling start in the state tournament.
HYR followed up its Thursday night 18-2 triumph over Broad Ripple Haverford with a 15-0 four-inning win over Zionsville on Friday afternoon in the state tourney at HYR Little League.
“I like where we’re at,” HYR manager Chris Hogan said. “We’ve had two really good games. Putting up nine runs in the first inning of each of’em kind of relaxes the kids a little bit and lets us adjust some things pitching-wise and takes the pressure off the defense all around. So it’s really nice to see us come out with energy and get off to a good start.”
For the second consecutive game, HYR put up a nine-spot in its first at-bat. It added five runs in the second and one in the third.
“We played good,” pitcher Clay Austin said. “Starting off in the beginning we got on top by scoring nine runs in the first inning. Then we just didn’t let off until we got way out there. We finished up with strong pitching and didn’t make any errors in the field.”
Austin and Lance Metz combined for a no-hitter. Austin walked one while striking out five in two innings.
“(With a 9-0 lead) you don’t really have to worry about much,” said Austin, an eighth-grader-to-be at Holy Family Catholic School.
Metz, meanwhile, walked one while striking out two over the final two frames.
“They know they’ve got a pretty good defense behind’em, so just attack the strike zone — that’s what we’re trying to do — and keep the pitch-count down as much as possible. And then get a few strikeouts in between,” Hogan said.
At the plate, HYR pounded out 10 hits.
Luke Jacobi, Noah Leasor and Cooper Nash led the offensive onslaught.
Jacobi went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring twice; Leasor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring thrice and Nash was 2-for-2 while scoring twice.
Easton Hogan and Max Watson drove in two runs apiece for HYR, which closes out pool play at 5 p.m. today, when it faces Hobart.
“We want to try to get the one-seed,” Hogan said. “It puts you in a little better shape pitching wise.”
The top four teams in pool play advance to Sunday’s single-elimination championship segment of the tournament. If HYR is the No. 1 seed, it will play at 10 a.m. in Sunday’s first semi. The second semifinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the final slated for 4 p.m.
“We want to win a state championship,” Austin said.