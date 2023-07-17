ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team began its quest for a second straight Central Region title with a win.
Reigning regional champion HYR beat Bluegrass Little League from Lexington, Ky. 16-2 in five innings Sunday in its first game of the 11-team, modified double-elimination tournament in Ankeny, Iowa.
Bluegrass actually tallied the first two runs of the game, in the top of the first, before HYR scored 16 straight — including eight in the bottom of the first — to take control.
Reas Sater, Ethan Dragon, Alton Swartz and Merrick Bernardi had two hits apiece to lead HYR at the plate. Additionally, Sater and Nate Cooper drove in four runs apiece while Wyatt Borne touched home a trio of times.
Swartz picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits while walking none and fanning four over three innings. Austin Riddle and Gavin Spalding then combined for two innings of no-hit ball while walking two and striking out two over the next two frames in the abbreviated contest.
HYR will face the team from Michigan at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday night.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
All games at Ankeny, Iowa; all times EDT
Game 1: Michigan 10, North Dakota 0, Sunday
Game 2: Ohio 2, Wisconsin 1, Sunday
Game 3: Iowa 28, Missouri 0, Sunday
Game 4: HYR 16, Kentucky 2, Sunday
Game 5: Michigan 9, Iowa 2, Monday
Game 6: Nebraska vs. Ohio, Monday
Game 7: Iowa vs. Illinois, Monday
Game 8: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. today
Game 9: Iowa vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m. tonight
Game 10: North Dakota vs. Game 7 loser, 7:30 p.m. tonight
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 13: HYR vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 16: Game 14 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 19: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 3:30 p.m. Friday
Game 20 (final): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
