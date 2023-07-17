ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team began its quest for a second straight Central Region title with a win. 

Reigning regional champion HYR beat Bluegrass Little League from Lexington, Ky. 16-2 in five innings Sunday in its first game of the 11-team, modified double-elimination tournament in Ankeny, Iowa. 

Bluegrass actually tallied the first two runs of the game, in the top of the first, before HYR scored 16 straight — including eight in the bottom of the first — to take control.  

Reas Sater, Ethan Dragon, Alton Swartz and Merrick Bernardi had two hits apiece to lead HYR at the plate. Additionally, Sater and Nate Cooper drove in four runs apiece while Wyatt Borne touched home a trio of times. 

Swartz picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits while walking none and fanning four over three innings. Austin Riddle and Gavin Spalding then combined for two innings of no-hit ball while walking two and striking out two over the next two frames in the abbreviated contest. 

HYR will face the team from Michigan at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday night.  

INTERMEDIATE 50/70 CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT

All games at Ankeny, Iowa; all times EDT 

Game 1: Michigan 10, North Dakota 0, Sunday

Game 2: Ohio 2, Wisconsin 1, Sunday

Game 3: Iowa 28, Missouri 0, Sunday

Game 4: HYR 16, Kentucky 2, Sunday

Game 5: Michigan 9, Iowa 2, Monday

Game 6: Nebraska vs. Ohio, Monday

Game 7: Iowa vs. Illinois, Monday

Game 8: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. today

Game 9: Iowa vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m. tonight

Game 10: North Dakota vs. Game 7 loser, 7:30 p.m. tonight

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 13: HYR vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 16: Game 14 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 19: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 3:30 p.m. Friday

Game 20 (final): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday 

