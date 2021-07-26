LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR Intermediate wins state title

GEORGETOWN — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team capped off a dominant run to the state championship in fine fashion.
HYR blanked Hamilton Park 8-0 in the state title tilt Sunday afternoon at HYR Little League.
“Our guys were relaxed, they came out ready to play and it helps when your pitcher’s throwing strikes and wants the ball,” said HYR manager Chris Hogan, whose team outscored its opponents 72-8 in the tourney. “I didn’t think we had great at-bats, but we battled just enough, manufactured some runs and figured out a way to just keep scratching. It seemed like each inning we were tacking on a run or two, so that always helps keep the momentum.”
It’s the fourth consecutive state title for HYR. Unlike the previous three, however, this team won’t advance to the regional with a chance of making it to the World Series. Both tournaments have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I just told the boys it’s really a shame that we don’t get to go up to Michigan (for the regional) together,” Hogan said. “But they’ve done one thing that the previous three state championship teams haven’t done — they won their last game of the summer. So they can hang their hat on that, even though it’s not in Michigan or not at the World Series they get to end the season on a victory, so I’m proud of’em.”
HYR wrapped up an unbeaten run through pool play of the six-team tourney with a 14-2 triumph over Hobart on Saturday.
In that game, Preston Didat led the way at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring thrice.
Jacob McWhorter added two hits, including a double, while scoring twice. Meanwhile Jack Mull drove in four runs while Clay Austin scored twice.
HYR advanced to the state championship game with a 17-4 victory over Zionsville in Sunday’s first semifinal.
HYR tallied two runs in the first and second frames before plating eight in the third and five in the fourth.
Luke Jacobi led HYR’s 13-hit attack, which included seven doubles. He went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring three times.
Easton Hogan, Didat and Cooper Nash added two hits apiece. Nash knocked in three runs while Hogan and Didat drove in two apiece. Nash and Didat also scored twice, as did Austin.
Lance Metz and Max Watson also scored two runs apiece. Austin also drove in a pair of runs.
That was more than enough for a pair of HYR pitchers. Didat allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over two innings. Austin allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three.
In the championship game, HYR started somewhat slowly, scoring single runs in the first, second and fifth innings before tallying three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
“Their first game they lost 8-7 and the rest of their games they had blown teams out and they really started hitting a lot better,” Hogan said of Hamilton Park, which is located in Fort Wayne. “The team that we played this morning, Zionsville, and the team that they played, Martinsville, both of their coaches said, ‘They’re going to be ready. They’re going to give you guys a game.’ And they did.”
Hamilton Park’s hitters, however, were shut down by HYR pitcher Easton Hogan, the manager’s son. He allowed one hit while walking two and striking out 10 in a complete-game shutout.
“That’s probably the best that I’ve seen him throw,” Chris Hogan said. “He was begging for the moment. He kept telling us every inning that he felt better than he did in the first, so that’s good to hear when you’ve got a pitcher that wants the ball and can keep throwing strikes.”
“Easton, he pitched really great. ... He gave me confidence,” Nash added. “With him on the mound we’re in good hands. All we had to do was hit the ball.”
Nash led HYR at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI while scoring twice.
“I just wanted to see the ball,” he said. “Coach said I needed to hit line drives, so I was working on hitting line drives up the middle.”
Didat added a pair of hits and an RBI while scoring once.
“As a pitcher I was never really in doubt of my team scoring runs for me,” Easton Hogan said. “That makes it pretty easy to just worry about pitching and not have to worry about manufacturing runs. I thought pitching-wise I was able to get first strikes and I was limiting the amount of pitches in an at-bat, which let me go the whole game.
“My curveball was working really good for me and my fastball I was able to locate. That curveball was really my strikeout pitch.”
Meanwhile, Hogan’s defense was nearly flawless behind him. HYR committed only one error.
“We had his back for when they hit the ball and we made the plays,” Jacobi said.
Michael Wilson and Austin also scored two runs apiece for HYR, which ended its season on a somewhat bitter note.
“It feels great to win the state championship, but it’s kind of sad that we can’t go further in the tournaments,” Nash said.
“It would’ve been a really cool experience just to go and see, maybe we do really good, or just for the experience to be able to enjoy that,” Easton Hogan added. “But we accomplished everything we could.”
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 STATE TOURNAMENT
Sunday’s final at Highlander Youth Recreation, Georgetown
HYR 8, HAMILTON PARK 0
HYR 110 013 2 — 8 11 1
HP 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
W — Easton Hogan. L — M. Williams. 2B — Cooper Nash (HYR) 2, Jacob McWhorter (HYR).