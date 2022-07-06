FORT WAYNE — Led by strong performances at the plate and on the mound, the Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team rolled to victory in its first game of the state tournament.
HYR pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning but one en route to a 13-2 six-inning triumph over District 1 champion Wheeler on Wednesday at the World Baseball Academy. That proved to be more than enough offense for victorious pitcher Grant Curry.
Four-time defending state champion HYR will face Hamilton Park, which outlasted Brownsburg 9-7 in the first game, at 9 a.m. this morning in a semifinal of the four-team, modified double-elimination tourney. If HYR wins today it advances to Friday morning’s championship game. If HYR loses to Hamilton Park, it will play an elimination game later this morning.
In Wednesday’s matchup, Wheeler scored one run in the top of the first inning before HYR responded with two in the bottom of the frame to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Curry, who came on in the second inning, cruised over the final five frames. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight to pick up the victory.
“Grant Curry, on the mound, did an amazing job,” HYR manager Tyler Stone said.
HYR gave Curry plenty of cushion, tallying three runs in the third, two in the fourth and fifth frames and four in the sixth.
Preston Didat led HYR at the plate. The lone returnee from last year’s state-title team went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Jaxon Stone also had a trio of hits, going 3-for-3 while stealing two bases and scoring a trio of runs.
Jakob Reed and Curry added two hits apiece. Reed went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring a run and stealing three bases. Curry was 2-for-2 with a double while touching home twice.
Also for HYR, Nolan Kennedy doubled and drove in two runs while touching home twice; Blake Wisman knocked in a pair of runs and lead-off hitter Parker Pennington scored two times.
