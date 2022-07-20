ANKENY, Iowa — A pair of big victories — in elimination games — propelled the Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team into the penultimate game of the Central Region Tournament.
HYR blasted Illinois 19-4 in its first game in the losers’ bracket Wednesday, then followed that up with a 18-1 four-inning triumph over Wisconsin last night.
HYR will face host Johnston (Iowa) at 4 p.m. this afternoon in the losers’ bracket final. Johnston defeated HYR 14-4 Tuesday.
If HYR wins today’s rematch it will play Missouri in the regional championship, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
In the win over Illinois, HYR pounded out 19 hits and rode a strong start from Grant Curry on the mound.
Jaxon Stone and Jakob Reed led HYR at the plate. Stone, batting leadoff, went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run while driving in three and scoring three times. Reed also was 4-for-5 while knocking in two and touching home thrice.
Those two had plenty of help.
Also for HYR: Preston Didat went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home twice; Parker Pennington was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs while scoring three times; Blake Wisman went 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home once; Curry was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Nolan Kennedy had a pair of RBIs and scored twice while Emerson Brown had two RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Curry. The right-hander allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits while fanning five in the complete-game effort.
In the nightcap, HYR scored seven runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the third en route to victory.
Stone led the way at the plate. He went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs while scoring three times.
Additionally, Didat was 3-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home twice.
Five others — Pennington, Kennedy, Wisman, Curry and Peyton Cawthon — had two hits apiece. Pennington and Kennedy both went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring once. Wisman went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. Curry was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring three times. Cawthon went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while touching home thrice.
On the mound Reed and Wisman combined for a four-hitter. Reed allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out the side in the first inning. Wisman then yielded three hits while striking out three over the final three frames.
.
CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
At Ankeny, Iowa Wednesday’s games
HYR 19, ILLINOIS 4
HYR 540 316 — 19 19 4
Illinois 100 030 — 4 5 0
W — Grant Curry. L — S. Tarble. 2B — Parker Pennington (HYR), Jaxon Stone (HYR) 2, M. Hutchings (Ill.). HR — Stone (HYR).
.
HYR 18, WISCONSIN 1
HYR 765 0 — 18 19 0
Wisconsin 100 0 — 1 4 2
W — Jakob Reed. L — Aiden C. 2B — Nolan Kennedy (HYR), Blake Wisman (HYR), Roman G (Wisc.). HR — Stone (HYR).
