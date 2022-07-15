LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR readies for Central Region tourney

GEORGETOWN — Fresh off its fifth straight state title, the Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team now sets its sights on a regional title.
HYR begins play in the Central Region tournament Sunday in Ankeny, Iowa.
“As long as we go up there and just play the game to the caliber and the expectations that we set for’em, we’ll be in good shape,” HYR manager Tyler Stone said.
HYR will face South Oldham, the state champion from Kentucky, at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday in the third game of the 10-team, double-elimination tournament.
The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. EDT Thursday night.
“We can’t predict what we’re going to face. We don’t know anything about the other teams. (But) we don’t worry about the other teams, we just go up there and play our baseball,” Stone said.
HYR is coming off an impressive performance in the state tournament.
It outscored its opponents 36-2 in three games. That included a 7-0 forfeit, as well as an 16-0 triumph over Wheeler in the state final, in which pitcher Preston Didat tossed a perfect game.
Jaxon Stone, the team’s catcher and the manager’s son, led HYR’s offensive onslaught. He went 6-for-8 (.750 batting average) with a trio of RBIs while scoring six runs.
He wasn’t the only one who impressed at the plate, though.
Didat was 6-for-10 (.600) while driving in a team-high seven runs and scoring six times while leadoff hitter Parker Pennington batted .333 while driving in three and touching home five times. Additionally, Nolan Kennedy drove in five runs while Jakob Reed knocked in four.
Meanwhile, Didat and Grant Curry picked up the wins on the mound in the state tourney.
“I’m just proud of these kids,” Stone said. “The amount of effort that they’ve put in at practice. The amount of concentration that they have while they’re at practice. I’ve seen a huge shift from when we started ‘til now in how focused they are. They want to get better every single day they’re out here and they see the benefit. They’re reaping the rewards of the work that they’re putting in, which is huge in anything they do, not just baseball. They come ready to practice. They’re eager to practice and while they’re here they give us everything they’ve got — and that’s all we can ask as a coaching staff.”