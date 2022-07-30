LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR readies for World Series

GEORGETOWN — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team hopes to rule the World next week.
HYR begins play in the 2022 50/70 World Series, which starts Sunday and ends Aug. 7, Monday night in Livermore, Calif.
It will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), the Southeast champion, and Needville (Texas), the Southwest winner, at 9 p.m. Monday at Max Baer Park in the 12-team, modified double-elimination tourney.
“As long as we just continue to play hard, and play to win, I don’t think there’s a team that can beat us,” HYR All-Star Jaxon Stone said.
HYR won its third Central Region Tournament title in five years (to go along with ones in 2017 and 2019) last week in Ankeny, Iowa.
“It was a collaboration of every one of these kids that did exactly what we asked them do in the position that we asked them to go into,” HYR manager Tyler Stone, Jaxon’s father, said. “It’s important they stay locked in during the game — all 13, not just the nine on the field, but all 13 of’em — so that when their name’s called they’re ready to perform. And without that mentality, especially in that last game, we would not have won that game. It was impressive.”
Indeed after losing its second contest of the regional tourney, HYR won four consecutive elimination games.
“The first game that we lost, they actually played that game timid and a little bit intimidated,” said Tyler Stone, whose team was beaten 14-4 by Johnston (Iowa) on July 19. “And that might’ve been the best thing that ever happened to them. Because after that they were in a position they had nothing to lose and everything to gain. So they played relaxed, they played fun, they played loose and they defaulted to the level of training that they have — versus trying to do something more than what we expect and more than they’re capable of doing. That’s really what it took.”
HYR capped off its regional win streak with a 4-3 victory over Daniel Boone (Mo.) Little League in the title game July 21. In that contest, HYR trailed 3-0 through four frames before a four-run fifth that was highlighted by Preston Didat’s go-ahead, three-run home run.
“It felt great. Honestly I didn’t even know it went over (the fence),” Didat, who was also the winning pitcher, recalled at practice earlier this week.
“I was stealing second and then Preston hits the ball about 270 feet (to) dead center,” Jaxon Stone recalled. “We were all going crazy when that happened.”
They were again after the final out of the game, when the players dogpiled on the field.
“We have a great team — one through 13 can hit the ball — and they all stepped up when they needed to, so that was kind of what led us to win that game — everyone stepped up,” HYR All-Star Jakob Reed said.
An example of that came in the key fifth inning of the regional final. In that frame, pinch-hitter Crew Neely received a leadoff walk, then stole second before scoring on a pinch-hit RBI-double by Bo Kahl.
“It took everybody, all 13 of us, to get there,” Parker Pennington said.
It doesn’t hurt either that most of the players are very familiar with each other.
“A lot of these boys have been playing together for a long time,” HYR assistant coach Mike Neely said. “A lot of them have played other sports together for a long time. I know some of them play on the same travel team. A lot of them play football together, play basketball together and other sports, which is great (because) it adds to the continuity and the spirit of this team. Just this year with baseball they’re all maturing, I love watching it.
“Their maturity throughout the course of that and through this All-Stars (season), and the improvement, it’s been really fun to watch.”
And although the players have been maturing, they’ve also held on to their youthfulness too. That has been exampled by them painting beards, mustaches and sideburns on their faces before games.
“I think it keeps the kids loose. It keeps them loose enough, but they still know it’s time to work on the field,” said Neely, who added that several of the parents have gotten into the practice too.
And the HYR All-Stars say they still have work to do.
“It feels wonderful, but we’re not going there to (just) play,” Reed said. “We’re going there to win some games.”
What will it take to do that?
“I think we’re going to have to play clean and minimize errors and come out and hit the ball. Pitching’s going to (have to) be there too,” Reed said.
“I think a lot of it’s going to be focus, just staying focused on the new goal that we’ve set,” Tyler Stone said. “We have no intentions of just going there and showing up. We want to go out there and compete and make sure these boys are in a position, and comfortable enough, to go out there and just play the game. That’s the biggest thing. But it’s going to take a level of focus from these kids, and concentration, and just staying relaxed. That’s the other part of it too. Just having the boys go out there and just play the game relaxed. It’s a very simple game until you make it complicated with errors, walks, the wrong mental approach at the box, then this game can become very challenging. But you just keep it simple — go out there and just play the game, that’s all we ask of’em.”