SOUTHERN INDIANA — Most of the Highlander Youth Recreation 12U All-Stars were members of the team that won the 10U state title two years ago.
Then all 12 were on the squad that lost to Jeff/GRC in the 11U District 5 Tournament final last year.
This year’s team is looking to bounce back, in a big way, in the state tourney.
“We’re definitely looking to come back stronger and better,” HYR All-Star Connor Jones said.
HYR, co-champion of District 5 (along with Jeff/GRC), will face the winner between Dyer and New Castle at 7:45 p.m. Friday night in its first game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Memorial Park in Jeffersonville.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids who have played together for a long time. They all have worked to get to this moment,” HYR head coach Matt Renn said after the district tourney.
The team is made up of Jones, Corbin Andres, Kason Blankenbaker, Colston Christie, Aiden DeSpain, Bryson Jewell, Max Kessinger, Easton Loftus, Xavier McCulloch, Liam Renn, Sutton Turnage and Cameron Wymer.
Ten of those 12 played on the team that rolled to the state title two years ago while the entire dozen was on the squad that finished district runner-up to Jeff/GRC in 2022.
“The team’s really anticipating this because last year we did not make it to the state tournament,” Andres said. “We’re just hoping to go to the World Series this year.”
Andres, one of HYR’s top arms, was only able to bat in last year’s district tournament due to an elbow injury. However, he’s been strong on the mound this summer.
“I was kind of upset last year because I wasn’t able to play, but this year I’m looking forward to it,” Andres said.
Andres, DeSpain, Christie, McCulloch and Liam Renn, the coach’s son, lead HYR’s deep pitching staff.
“Everyone can pitch, we have eight or nine pitchers,” Liam Renn said.
HYR, however, has no left-handed pitcher and only one left-handed bat in its lineup. But it does have “a lot of versatility in the field,” according to Coach Renn.
“We’ve got kids who can play any spot; we can put’em where we need’em,” he said. “Several of these kids, when they play Little League or when they play travel ball, they’re playing different spots. So when they come to this team they commingle. They all can play multiple spots.”
“There’s no drop-off. Every person on our team can hit and they can all play everywhere,” Liam Renn added. “If someone gets called in, they’re ready to play.”
HYR was dominant in the District 5 Tournament, outscoring its three opponents (Charlestown, Silver Creek and New Albany) 25-5.
“We’ve got a team that thrives upon competition and they’re ready for the moment,” Coach Renn said.
And they’re ready for the state tournament.
“(The goal is to) win state and go onto regionals,” Loftus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.