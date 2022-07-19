ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team suffered its first loss of the postseason Tuesday.
Johnston (Iowa) downed HYR 14-4 in a winners’ bracket game of the Central Region Tournament.
Johnston pounded out 11 hits and scored in every inning, but one against five HYR pitchers.
Johnston tallied two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second before breaking the game open with four in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game early.
Nolan Kennedy led HYR at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Additionally, Parker Pennington and Jaxon Stone each had one hit apiece and scored a run.
HYR will face Illinois at 4 p.m. this afternoon in an elimination contest.
.
CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
At Ankeny, Iowa Tuesday’s winners’ bracket game
JOHNSTON (IOWA) 14, HYR 4
HYR 011 02 — 4 5 4
Johnston 220 46 — 14 11 2
W — Wyatt W. L — Blake Wisman. 2B — Trevin H. (J), Hudson L. (J).
