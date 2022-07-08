FORT WAYNE — Preston Didat and the Highlander Youth Recreation 50/70 All-Star team captured its fifth straight state title in flawless fashion.
Didat pitched a perfect game as HYR blanked Wheeler 16-0 Friday morning in the state final at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne.
HYR advances to the Central Region tourney, which is scheduled for July 17-25 in Ankeny, Iowa. It will face the state champion from Missouri at 4 p.m. EDT on July 17 in the second game of the 11-team, double-elimination tournament.
In Friday’s final, Didat led the way on the mound.
“He was lights out,” HYR manager Tyler Stone said.
The right-hander struck out 12 of the 15 hitters he faced. Of the 53 pitches he threw, 41 went for strikes.
Ironically Stone said he was about to pull his starter after four innings, to give another one of his pitchers a chance, before one of his assistants informed him that Didat had a perfect game.
Offensively, HYR scored single runs in the first and second innings and two in the third before breaking the game open with five in the fourth and seven in the fifth to end the game early via the mercy rule.
“They just got their timing down, putting the barrel on the ball,” Stone said of his team.
At the plate, five players — Didat, Jaxon Stone, Bo Kahl, Noah Baker and Peyton Cawthon — had two hits apiece for HYR, which finished with 13.
Didat went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while touching home twice. Stone, the manager’s son, was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs while scoring twice. Kahl went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Baker was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while scoring a run. Cawthon went 2-for-2 with an RBI while touching home once.
Also for HYR, Nolan Kennedy doubled and drove in three runs while scoring once; Parker Pennington had a single and an RBI while touching home twice; and Aidan Fetz went 1-for-1 with an RBI while scoring a run.
After the game Jaxon Stone received the Eric Wedge Spirit Award, which is named for the Fort Wayne native and former Major League Baseball manager who is now the manager at Wichita State.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s final at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne
HYR 16, WHEELER 0
HYR 112 57 — 16 13 0
Wheeler 000 00 — 0 0 2
W — Preston Didat. L — Laba. 2B — Bo Kahl (HYR), Nolan Kennedy (HYR), Noah Baker (HYR). 3B — Jaxon Stone (HYR).
