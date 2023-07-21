LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: HYR wins state-tourney opener

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Highlander Youth Recreation 12U All-Star team took the first step toward what it hopes will be a state championship Friday night.
HYR edged Dyer Little League 3-2 in a winners’ bracket game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at the Jeff/GRC Little League in Memorial Park in Jeffersonville.
“It’s a small step. We’ve got many more to take,” HYR coach Matt Renn said. “We’ve just got to stay the course, (play) one game at a time, that whole cliche. In reality it really is one game at a time, but we’re trying to put ourselves in a position to do some good things here.”
Thanks to the victory, HYR advances to face Jasper at 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon in another winners’ bracket game. Jasper blanked Broad Ripple 11-0 in its first contest Thursday.
HYR got off to a fast start against the defending state champion in its first game of the tourney.
Corbin Andres led off with a double. He scored a short time later on Liam Renn’s single to right field. Not long after that, Renn came home on Aiden DeSpain’s two-out single to right.
Dyer responded with single runs in the second and third to tie it at 2. The deadlock didn’t last long, though.
Andres and Renn started the fourth frame with consecutive singles. Andres scored the go-ahead — and game-winning — run on Colston Christie’s high-bouncer to third base.
“Corbin, great play,” Coach Renn said. “He’s great off the bounce, probably the fastest kid out here. He took off and took that (base). I’ll take the aggressiveness. We tell the players all the time, we want errors out of aggression. … We want to be going for it, take the extra base, do things like that. Little League makes it difficult, but in that situation it was the right read. He took off and was ready to go. It was a great play.”
Kason Blankenbaker started the game on the mound for HYR. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out six over the first 2 1/3 innings.
“Kason came in and he dealt for us, (he) battled throughout their lineup,” Renn said. “It’s a good lineup. You look back through their GameChanger at what Dyer’s done, they’ve scored an average of about 12 to 15 runs a game. We came out here and gave up two.”
Xavier McCulloch took the mound in the third. He allowed three hits while walking one and fanning four in 3 2/3 shutout innings.
“We brought X in and he dealt,” Renn said. “He’s a guy that can pitch, he can mix it up. He was bringing it tonight. I’m real happy for him. He made some really good, key pitches.”
"I was mixing up the speeds with my fastball and then bringing in my curve,” McCulloch added. “They couldn’t really adjust to the curveball and by the time they did that I switched back to my fastball.”
Andres and Liam Renn led HYR at the plate. Andres went 2-for-3 with a double while touching home twice. Renn was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for HYR, which could face Dyer again later in the tourney.
“Dyer’s a good ballclub, they’re going to cause some havoc,” Renn said. “They’ll be back. We’ll see’em again, I’m sure.”
.
LITTLE LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday at Memorial Park in Jeffersonville
Winners' bracket game
HYR 3, DYER 2
HYR 200 100 — 3 7 2
Dyer 011 000 — 2 6 0
W — Xavier McCulloch. L — Max C. 2B — Corbin Andres (HYR), Jake J (D).