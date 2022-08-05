Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible during the late overnight hours tonight through Friday evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that repeatedly move over the same areas could easily produce localized swaths of higher rainfall totals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&