 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and north central,
northwest and south central Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Intermediate 50/70 goes for 5th straight state title

HYR.jpg

The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team recently captured the District 5 Tournament. Today the squad will begin play in the State Tournament in Fort Wayne.

GEORGETOWN — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team is on a drive for five this week.

Four-time defending champion HYR will go for its fifth straight state title beginning this morning in Fort Wayne.

HYR will face District 1 winner Wheeler at 11:45 a.m. in the second game of the Indiana Little League Intermediate 50/70 State Tournament at World Baseball Academy. The four-team, modified double-elimination tourney is scheduled to conclude Friday.

Last year HYR ran roughshod en route to its fourth consecutive championship, outscoring its opponents 72-8 in the state tourney. However, that team’s run ended there because the regional and World Series were canceled due to COVID-19.

That’s not the case this year, though.

The winner of the state tournament advances to the Central Region tourney, which will be held in Ankeny, Iowa later this month. The World Series is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 7 in Livermore, Calif.

The 13-player HYR team includes only one holdover from last season, Preston Didat. The rest are all newcomers.

“It’s a great group of kids; they work hard,” HYR manager Tyler Stone said. “On the field a lot of them haven’t played for me before, but they give me everything they’ve got.”

HYR earned its spot at state by sweeping Charlestown in a best-of-three District 5 Tournament.

PrestonDidat.jpg (copy)

HYR Intermediate 50/70 All-Star Preston Didat catches a ball at second base during practice at HYR in Georgetown last year. HYR is going for its fifth straight state title in that division this week. Didat is the lone holdover from last year’s squad.

In the first game, pitchers Jakob Reed and Nolan Kennedy combined for no-hitter.

In HYR’s second game, Didat, Emerson Brown and Peyton Cawthon teamed up for a shutout.

“Every one of these kids is a pitcher,” Stone said. “A lot of them have quite a bit of experience, so every single one of these kids can be asked to pitch.”

Jaxon Stone, the coach’s son, is the team’s catcher.

“We’ve developed him from a young age,” Stone said. “He calls the pitches. We do not want the coaches to call the pitches. We want them to understand situations, batters and counts.

“That just goes back to my approach. I need these kids to understand the game on their own. As a coach you can’t take care of every single thing out there on the field.”

The roster also includes Noah Baker, Grant Curry, Aidan Fetz, Robert Kahl, Crew Neely, Parker Pennington and Blake Wisman.

“The best part of this team is a lot of these kids can play almost every position,” Stone said. “The biggest thing, collectively, is they’re a bunch of great kids that love the game. It’s our responsibility to help them understand the game and get them prepared for what’s next.”

Tags

Trending Video