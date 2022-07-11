JEFFERSONVILLE — Nick Isenburg is hoping his Jeff/GRC 11U All-Star team can carry over the momentum from the District 5 Tournament into the state tourney.
“We just need to keep that moving,” Isenburg, the team’s manager, said late last week.
Jeff/GRC begins play today in the 11U State Tournament. It will face the champion from District 7 at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the first game of the 10-team, double-elimination tourney at Dyer Little League. The final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re super-excited to be making the trip up there,” Isenburg said.
Especially after his team’s performance in the recent District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League.
In that tourney, Jeff/GRC beat Silver Creek and New Albany to start things off.
“Our pitching was really stellar the first two games,” Isenburg said.
Then, after losing to Highlander Youth Recreation, Jeff/GRC won three straight elimination games to raise the district banner.
First it defeated New Albany 2-0 before outlasting HYR 10-9 to force a winner-take-all final, which it won 8-4.
“We knew going into it that HYR was probably the favorite, but we hit really well and our pitchers showed up — and the rest is history,” Isenburg said.
Jeff/GRC’s pitchers include Austin Spears, Kaiden Middleton, Caelan Haskins and Eli Isenburg, the manager’s son. Spears picked up the complete-game victory in the district final.
“Defense and pitching, I feel like are two of our strong points,” Isenburg said. “We have to make sure we can hit.”
Jeff/GRC started slowly at the plate in the district tournament before heating up at the end, according to Isenburg.
If Jeff/GRC wins its first game it won’t play again until 4 p.m. EDT Thursday. If it loses its first game, Jeff/GRC will play an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We have to play every game like it’s the state championship game,” Isenburg said. “I think it just goes back to you take it one game at a time. If we allow the boys to get in their own way, or take it too serious, that’s when you start to make mistakes. But if we play loose and play like we know how to play I think we’ll be OK.”
In addition to the aforementioned pitchers, the Jeff/GRC roster also includes Isaac Delgado, Sammy Smith, Ian Leighty, Rayden Norris, Julian Ellis, Aiden Thomas and Carter Dean
“We’re excited to represent the district,” Isenburg said. “I think we’ve shown in the past our district is very strong, so it’s exciting just to be among those teams.”
