LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Jeff/GRC eyes state title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Camaraderie and cohesion helped the Jeff/GRC All-Stars win three straight elimination games and the District 5 Tournament title in the Major division.
Now they’re hoping those things will help them capture a state championship.
“It’s a special group,” Jeff/GRC manager Bryan Hargett said of the team members, many of whom have played together since 7U All-Stars. “They all get along. The team chemistry is just unbelievable with these kids. They’re a pleasure to be around.”
Hargett hopes that will continue to translate on the field in the state tournament. The 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney is scheduled to start Friday at New Castle Little League. Jeff/GRC will face District 6 champion Hagerstown at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
“I would say we feel pretty good,” All-Star Brayden Bachman said. “We’re fielding well. We’re hitting the ball pretty well.”
Jeff/GRC did in the district tournament, outscoring its opponents 27-9. That in spite of the fact that it lost its second game (6-5 to Silver Creek) before winning three in a row, the last two against Creek.
“Our pitching has been great and our defense has been really good as well,” Hargett said.
The squad’s deep pitching staff is led by Bachman, Aidan Toler and Derrick Haynes II.
“We have, honestly, nine pitchers on this team, out of the 10 kids,” Hargett said. “We (just) haven’t had to use all nine.”
“Our whole team’s very good at pitching, so that’s an advantage for us,” added Bachman, who pitched his team to two victories over New Albany in the district tourney.
Toler blanked Silver Creek in the district rematch between the two before Haynes picked up the victory in the winner-take-all championship game.
Toler leads the team at the plate. He went 9 for 12 in the district tourney.
“He’s our leadoff hitter. He sets the tone for us,” Hargett said.
Jeff/GRC could also get a boost from the return of Grant Smith, who was limited to one game in the district tourney due to injury.
“We’re glad to have him back and healthy. He was on crutches for a few weeks,” Hargett said. “He has speed, plays the outfield very well, is a lefty hitter, can bunt and can hit the ball very well. ... We’re glad to get him healed up and ready to go.”
Aiden Carby, Carter Smith, Colton Caldwell, Romney Hampton, Easton Hargett and Liam Parker round out the roster for a team that has high hopes for state.
“(To win) I think it’s going to take strong hitting and strong pitching,” Hargett said. “We’re going to have to get on base and we’re going to have to score runs, so we’re going to have to put the ball in play, get good key hits in timely situations and be able to bunt a little bit — play small ball. But our pitching’s got to be spot-on as well, and our defense. You’ve got to be able to back your pitcher up, but you do have to mix in strikeouts to let your defense relax as well. We have to be good on the mound. I think if we can do that, like we did in district, I think we’ll be OK.”
Earlier in the week the Jeffersonville City Council approved to fund Jeff/GRC Little League with $5,000 to help cover the cost of food, hotel rooms and travel for the state tournament. Jeffersonville attorney Larry Wilder also said he donated $5,000 to the team.
“We appreciate the support from the community,” Hargett said. “We’ve been able to fundraise a lot of money and get donations from the city council, the mayor, the FOP. We’re just grateful and thankful for the support that we have.
“We hope that we can bring a state title back to Jeff/GRC.”