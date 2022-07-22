NEW CASTLE — A five-run fifth inning, boosted by some strong pitching, propelled Hagerstown past Jeff/GRC 8-4 in the state tournament-opener for both Friday afternoon.
“It was a pretty good game,” Jeff/GRC manager Bryan Hargett said. “The pitcher that they threw for Hagerstown was throwing probably 75 miles an hour — the fastest I’ve seen in the 12-year-old division.”
Hagerstown narrowly outhit Jeff 6-5, but the latter committed six errors in defeat at New Castle Little League.
“We had some defensive lapses,” Hargett said.
Jeff/GRC will face Munster at 1 p.m. this afternoon in an elimination game. Munster, which won the state title in 11U last year, outscored its opponents 156-8 in the district, according to Hargett.
If Jeff can win that contest it would play again at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney.
Things started off well for Jeff. It scored one run in the bottom of the first inning to take a quick lead.
Hagerstown responded with two runs in the top of the second before Jeff/GRC answered with two of its own in the third.
Hagerstown tied it at 3-all in the top of the fourth before Jeff retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on Easton Hargett’s RBI-single.
That would be the last time that Jeff/GRC touched home, though.
Hagerstown took control with a five-spot in the fifth. Jeff had a couple of errors in the inning, including a catcher’s interference on a two-out, two-strike pitch. Hargett argued the call, but to no avail.
Hagerstown hit a three-run homer in its big inning.
Derrick Haynes II led Jeff at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring a run.
Easton Hargett, Colton Caldwell and Brayden Bachman added a hit and an RBI apiece. Caldwell and Bachman both doubled.
Jeff/GRC used six pitchers in the loss. Two of those, Bachman and Grant Smith, can’t throw today due to pitch-count rules, but all of the team’s other arms will be available.
“We’re okay pitching-wise, we just have to make plays,” Hargett said.
Now, though, every game will be an elimination-contest.
“We just have to take it one game at a time, try to pitch well, hit and play defense,” Hargett said.
