NEW CASTLE — The Jeff/GRC All-Star team’s state tournament came to an abrupt end Sunday.
A five-run fifth inning helped Zionsville rally for a 10-7 triumph over Jeff in an elimination game at New Castle Little League.
“It’s kind of a bummer. I thought we had it there, but we didn’t play field again. We just had those fifth inning lapses,” Jeff/GRC manager Bryan Hargett said.
Jeff lost its first game of the tournament 8-4 to Hagerstown, which also was boosted by a five-run fifth inning.
“There’s something about that fifth inning, it just didn’t like us,” Hargett said.
Jeff/GRC bounced back from that opening loss to Hagerstown with a 3-2 triumph over Munster on Saturday afternoon.
Munster took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first inning. However Jeff/GRC tied it up in the third, then took the lead in the fourth thanks to Brayden Bachman’s two-run homer.
Munster scored once in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough.
Aidan Toler picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out 10 over five innings.
“He pitched phenomenal,” Hargett said.
Carter Smith came on in the final frame and allowed one hit while striking out one to notch the save.
Toler and Smith also had two hits apiece at the plate while Liam Parker had a double.
In Sunday’s game against Zionsville, Jeff tallied single runs in the first, second and third before Bachman’s fourth-inning grand slam boosted its lead to 7-4.
Zionsville scored once in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead with its five-run fifth thanks to a couple of doubles and a couple of miscues by Jeff.
“Errors was definitely an issue for us in the tournament,” Hargett said.
Jeff/GRC then came up empty in the sixth inning to bring its postseason to an end.
“It was definitely a great run for us,” Hargett said. “I still think we’re one of the best teams in the state.”
Jeff outhit Zionsville 12-8 behind doubles by Aiden Carby and Easton Hargett. It couldn’t overcome five errors, though.
“I’m truly proud of the boys, for how they represented the community and truly played their hearts out,” Hargett said.
