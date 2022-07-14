DYER — The Jeff/GRC 11U All-Star team had to work overtime Thursday, but it still got the job done.
Jeff tallied two runs in the top of the ninth inning, then held off Jasper in the bottom of the frame to pull out a 6-5 win in a Pool A semifinal of the state tournament Thursday at Dyer Little League.
“Rayden Norris had a couple huge hits and Eli Isenburg had a single to score the go-ahead run that ended up winning the game,” Jeff/GRC manager Nick Isenburg said. “Rayden came in to pitch the last inning and shut it down. An absolute great team win!”
Thanks to the victory, Jeff advances to the Pool A final at 1:30 p.m. EDT Saturday. If Jeff/GRC wins that game it would advance to the state championship game of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tournament at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.
Thursday’s matchup against Jasper was back-and-forth.
Jasper plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning before Jeff evened the score in the second. Jeff/GRC then took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth before Jasper knotted it up in the bottom of the frame.
It remained that way until Jeff tallied twice in the ninth, then limited Jasper to one in the bottom half.
Kaiden Middleton led the way for Jeff.
At the plate, he went 4-for-4 — to top the team’s 15-hit attack — and scored a run. On the mound, Middleton allowed one hit while walking four and fanning three over 3 1/3 innings to pick up the victory. Norris then came in to record the final two outs to seal the game.
Caelan Haskins also provided Jeff/GRC with some key middle relief, allowing three hits while walking one over four frames.
“Great pitching from Caelan Haskins as well,” Isenburg said.
Norris, Isenburg, Austin Spears and Sammy Smith added two hits apiece. Norris went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Isenburg was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once; Spears went 2-for-5 and scored a run; and Smith was 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.
.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
Thursday at Dyer Little League
JEFF/GRC 6, JASPER 5
Jeff/GRC 020 020 002 — 6 15 1
Jasper 200 020 001 — 5 6 0
W — Kaiden Middleton. L — C. Knies. 2B — Eli Isenburg (Jeff).
