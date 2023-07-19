Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.