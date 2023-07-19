SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Jeff/GRC 12U All-Stars began this summer with one goal — make it to the state tournament.
However after losing 1-0 to New Albany in its first game of the double-elimination District 5 Tournament, its back was against the wall.
“When we lost the first game, we could’ve very easily just said, ‘Hey we had a good run.’ (But) we came back, we won three in a row and made our goal — we’re going to state,” Jeff/GRC head coach Nick Isenburg said following his team’s 11-7 win over New Albany in the final game of the district tournament earlier this month.
Thanks to its revenge victory over New Albany, Jeff/GRC will get to play in the state tournament on its home field.
“I’m just excited,” All-Star Eli Isenburg, the coach’s son, said. “It’s on our home turf … we get all the hops, we know what’s coming. And we get our fans coming and cheering us on.”
Jeff/GRC is scheduled to face Bedford Little League at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney at Jeffersonville’s Memorial Park. The state final is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and the winner of that game will advance to the Great Lakes Region Tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Whitestown.
The team is made up of Carter Dean, Isaac Delgado, Julian Ellis, Caelan Haskins, Eli Isenburg, Dallas King, Ian Leighty, Kaiden Middleton, Rayden Norris, Sammy Smith, Austin Spears and Aiden Thomas. Ten of the 12 players were members of the team that won the District 5 Tournament title and advanced to semifinals of the state tourney last year.
“This is the year to win it,” Middleton said. “If we don’t win it, there’s no third chance. We came in third last year and this year we want to come in first."
As mentioned above, Jeff/GRC's All-Star season got off to a rough start with the loss to New Albany in its first game of the district tourney.
“We had 14 strikeouts (in that game),” Coach Isenburg recalled. “We came in after that at practice and said, ‘Look, if we put the ball in play we know we can score runs.’ We put a big emphasis on being aggressive at the plate and obviously, you can see, it paid off.”
Jeff/GRC rebounded from that loss to New Albany by beating Charlestown 22-3, then outlasting Silver Creek 9-6 in eight innings before topping New Albany 11-7 in the losers’ bracket final to earn a co-championship in the district. In the latter, Jeff/GRC fell behind early before rallying back.
“They just don’t give up,” Coach Isenburg said afterward. “There’s nothing that another team can do to us that will completely shut the door in our face. We don’t give up, the boys pick each other up, they have a really tight bond and that goes a long way.”
They're hoping to go all the way in the state tourney to earn a spot in the Great Lakes Region Tournament, and the national exposure that comes along with it.
"Trying to get on ESPN, that's the goal," Eli Isenburg said.
