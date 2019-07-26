NEW ALBANY — One must-win game down for Jeff/GRC, one to go.
Jeff/GRC bounced back from Thursday's 7-2 loss to Bedford in its opening game of the 10U State Tournament by blasting Lebanon 18-5 Friday night at New Albany Little League.
"After last night we had to come out and get the victory," Jeff/GRC coach Andrew Durbin said. "Give credit to Lebanon. They pitched well early, they fielded well early. The boys just focused in. I think late we just kind of took our toll."
Jeff/GRC (1-1 in pool play) will face New Castle (1-1), which lost 7-5 to Bedford on Friday evening, at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The winner will clinch a spot in Sunday's championship segment of the tourney.
"It is [a must-win], but it's a must-win for them too, so we're on equal footing," Durbin said. "I just told the boys we'll get some dinner in them tonight, we'll get them in bed, we'll show up tomorrow morning, we'll take some BP, we'll be ready to go."
Friday night Jeff/GRC broke open a close game with a six-run fifth and an eight-run sixth.
It was 1-1 in the third, when Jeff plated three runs to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Aidan Toler and Caleb Jones had a pair of hits apiece to lead Jeff/GRC at the plate. Jones, Carter Durbin and Cash Waters had two RBIs each for Jeff/GRC, which also was the beneficiary of 15 walks by Lebanon pitchers.
Trevon Mitchell picked up the win on the mound for Jeff/GRC.
