DYER — The Jeff/GRC 11U All-Star team began its quest for a state title in impressive fashion.
Jeff/GRC rolled to a 13-3 four-inning win over Broad Ripple in the first game of the 11U State Tournament at Dyer Little League.
Thanks to its victory, Jeff/GRC advances to a Pool A semifinal in the 10-team, double-elimination tournament. It will next play at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.
Tuesday, Jeff/GRC tallied two runs in the bottom of the first inning and one in the second before breaking the game open with six in the third and four more in the fourth.
Kaiden Middleton helped lead Jeff/GRC to victory.
He picked up the victory on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on no hits while walking two and striking out two over the first 2 1/3 innings. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs.
Middleton had plenty of help, though.
Caelan Haskins added a pair of doubles, knocked in two and touched home once. He also allowed one hit in one-third of an inning on the mound.
Also for Jeff/GRC: Eli Isenburg went 1-for-2 while touching home twice; Austin Spears was 1-for-2 with an RBI while scoring two times and Ian Leighty went 1-for-1 while touching home twice.
Additionally, Julian Ellis and Rayden Norris each had one hit apiece and scored a run while Aiden Thomas and Isaac Delgado touched home two times each.
Isenburg also tossed 1 1/3 innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out two.
.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday at Dyer Little League
JEFF/GRC 13, BROAD RIPPLE 3
Broad Ripple 011 1 — 3 2 3
Jeff/GRC 216 4 — 13 9 3
W — Kaiden Middleton. L — Jake. P. 2B — Caelan Haskins (J) 2, Jake P (BR).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.