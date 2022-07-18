DYER — The Jeff/GRC 11U All-Star team’s postseason came to an end Saturday night. Host Dyer Little League rode a big second inning to a 9-3 win over Jeff in the Pool A final of the state tournament, which was double-elimination until the semifinals and final. “I can’t say enough (about) how proud I am of these boys and the way they played this week and all postseason long,” Jeff/GRC manager Nick Isenburg wrote on Facebook. Dyer went on to defeat Zionsville 13-6 in the state championship game. The start time of Saturday night’s game was pushed back after Friday’s games were washed out by rain. In the Pool A final (a.k.a. a semifinal), Dyer scored a single run in the first inning before plating six in the second and two more times in the fourth. Jeff/GRC rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t get any closer. Eli Isenburg led Jeff at the plate. He went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Rayden Norris added one hit while driving in one run for Jeff/GRC, which has high hopes for next year. “Look out 2023, JeffGRC is coming for it all!!!” Isenburg wrote.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Dyer Little League DYER 9, JEFF/GRC 3 Jeff/GRC 000 030 — 3 7 5 Dyer 160 20X — 9 8 1 W — Braeden W. L — Eli Isenburg. 2B — Isenburg (Jeff), Noah R. (Dyer), Braeden W. (Dyer).
