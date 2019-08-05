WESTFIELD — There was one common denominator in the Silver Creek 12U All-Star team’s run to district and state titles — it lost one game.
Silver Creek manager Damon Lewis is hoping that trend continues after Bowling Green (Ky.) Eastern blasted the boys from Sellersburg 15-4 in the Great Lakes Regional on Monday morning at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
“We seem to like to lose one game every tournament we play in, so maybe that was our one game,” Lewis said.
Silver Creek will face Glendale (Wis.) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. Glendale lost 7-3 to River Forest (Ill.) Youth in Sunday’s second game after Silver Creek outlasted West Side (Ohio) 4-3 in the regional opener.
Monday morning, Silver Creek fell behind early and never could recover.
“I don’t know what it was, we kind of looked lethargic from the get-go, and Kentucky was excited to be there,” Lewis said.
The Kentucky state champs tallied two runs in the top of the first inning off Silver Creek starter Spencer Durham, before Creek countered with one in the bottom of the inning.
“Two-to-1 after the first inning, I thought ‘OK, we can hang with them,’” Lewis said. “And they had the bottom of their order coming up. But then even the guys in the bottom of the lineup were hitting well. Then, it just kept going.”
Bowling Green Eastern tallied eight runs — thanks in part to some Silver Creek miscues — in the second.
“Our defense, which has been our strong suit the whole time we’ve been playing, had quite a few errors in that second inning and it kind of went from there,” said Lewis, whose team committed four errors in the game.
Eastern added five more runs in the third to increase its lead to 15-1.
“They’re probably the best hitting team I’ve seen here, by far,” Lewis said. “They reminded me of New Albany a little bit because they sprayed the ball all over the field.”
Silver Creek plated one run in the third and two in the fourth before the game ended early due to the mercy rule.
Silver Creek finished with six hits while a trio of Bowling Green Eastern pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.
“Their [starting] pitcher did a good job of mixing up his pitches and kept us off-balance,” Lewis said. “Our guys can really hurt a fastball, but they’re still learning how to hit the off-speed stuff. Their pitcher did a good job of mixing it up.”
Silver Creek will try to bounce back — and stay alive in the regional — today.
“Hopefully we’ll come with a different mindset,” Lewis said.
.
GREAT LAKES REGIONAL
Monday’s game at Grand Park Sports Complex, Westfield
BOWLING GREEN (KY.) EASTERN 15, SILVER CREEK 4
Bowling Green (Ky.) Eastern 285 0 — 15 10 1
Silver Creek 101 2 — 4 6 4
W — Chaze Huff. L — Spencer Durham. 2B — Carter Odaffer (SC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.