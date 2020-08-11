NEW ALBANY — A trio of pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the New Albany 10U All-Star team rolled to a 19-0 3-inning win over the Silver Creek Orange All-Stars on Monday evening as round-robin action began in the District 5 Tournament at New Albany.
Grady Mayfield, Corbin Crone and Abram Caswell each threw an inning for New Albany. All walked one, while Crone struck out three, Caswell two and Mayfield one.
Those three got plenty of help from their offense as New Albany plated 11 runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
Keaton Hamilton, William Herrmann, Kaeson Standiford and Mayfield led New Albany’s 12-hit attack with two apiece. Hamilton and Herrmann both had triples and two RBIs apiece. Standiford, Jaxson Sparks and Noah Washington also drove in two runs each. Meanwhile Hamilton and Mayfield scored three runs apiece and Herrmann, Caswell, Crone and Sparks scored twice.
.
NEW ALBANY 19, SILVER CREEK ORANGE 0
NALL (11)80 — 19 12 0
SCLL 000 — 0 0 11
W — Grady Mayfield. 2B — Corbin Crone (NA). 3B — Noah Washington (NA), Keaton Hamilton (NA), William Herrmann (NA).
.
NA11U OUTLASTS HYR 8-4
NEW ALBANY — Zac Medlock helped pitch and hit the New Albany 11U All-Stars to an 8-4 victory over HYR in a District 5 game Monday night at New Albany Little League.
At the plate Medlock went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI and scored twice. He also started the game on the mound for New Albany, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.
Also for New Albany, Maddox Warren doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Preston Didat led HYR at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI while scoring once. Aidan Fetz added a triple and a trio of RBIs.
.
NEW ALBANY 8, HYR 4
HYR 000 4 — 4 3 4
NALL 404 X — 8 4 0
W — Zac Medlock. 2B — Maddox Warren OR Mason Wint (NA), Medlock (NA). 3B — Aidan Fetz (HYR), Preston Didat (HYR).
