NEW ALBANY — William Herrmann had two hits and four RBIs to lead the New Albany 10U All-Stars to a 16-3 3-inning victory over the Silver Creek Blue 10U All-Stars in the District 5 Tournament semifinals Wednesday night at New Albany Little League.
Levi Sanders added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for New Albany, which scored five runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third.
Corbin Crone also drove in two runs while scoring twice. Abram Caswell scored three times while Keaton Hamilton, Grady Mayfield and Caleb Goldman all reached home twice.
10U DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NEW ALBANY 16, SILVER CREEK BLUE 3
New Albany 574 — 16 9 2
Silver Creek 021 — 3 3 4
W — Corbin Crone. 3B — Levi Sanders (NA).
