JASPER — The New Albany 10U All-Star team will play for a state championship.
New Albany outlasted Wabash 3-1 Saturday in the Pool A final to qualify for Sunday's final.
New Albany will face Ireland at 11 a.m. in the morning in the title tilt at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
To get to the championship game, New Albany avenged a 12-0 loss to Wabash on Saturday.
Wabash took the early lead with one run in the top of the first inning. It kept that lead until the bottom of the fourth, when New Albany tallied three times to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Braxton Wooten picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. Noah Gobert came on for the final 1 2/3 innings, in which he allowed only two hits while striking out three.
At the plate, Logan Ames went 2-for-2 and scored a run for New Albany. Gobert added a hit and a pair of RBIs.
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jasper Youth Sports Complex
Saturday's Pool A final
NEW ALBANY 3, WABASH 1
Wabash 100 000 --- 1 7 0
New Albany 000 30X — 3 5 0
W — Wooten. L — Ryker W.
