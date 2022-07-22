JASPER — The New Albany 10U All-Star team stayed alive Friday night.
New Albany edged Munster 2-1 in an elimination game of the state tournament at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
Thanks to the victory, New Albany will face Wabash at 10 a.m. this morning in the winner-take-all Pool A final of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney.
It’ll be a rematch of a game that Wabash won 12-0 Thursday. If New Albany can avenge that defeat, though, it would advance to the one-game championship at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Friday night, New Albany’s two first-inning runs were backed up by some solid pitching from Nathan Hubbard and Noah Gobert.
Hubbard, the winning pitcher, allowed one earned run (also in the first inning) on five hits while walking three and striking out three over 5 1/3 innings.
Gobert came on with one out in the bottom of the sixth and retired the last two Munster hitters.
Peyton Sands and Noel Downing led New Albany at the plate. Sands went 2-for-3 with a double while Downing was also 2-for-3 while driving in a run.
Gobert also doubled, drove in a run and scored one too.
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jasper Youth Sports Complex
Friday’s elimination game
NEW ALBANY 2,
MUNSTER 1
New Albany 200 000 — 2 8 0
Munster 100 000 — 1 5 0
W — Nathan Hubbard. L — Kian K. SV — Noah Gobert. 2B — Peyton Sands (NA), Gobert (NA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.