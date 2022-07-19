NEW ALBANY — The New Albany 10U All-Star team begins its quest for a state championship today.
New Albany will face the winner of Tuesday’s second game between Brownsburg and Munster at 6 p.m. in its first contest of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tournament at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
“We’re the sole representative of New Albany this year at the state level, so we’re hoping to make everybody proud,” New Albany manager Ryan Downing said.
If New Albany wins its first game it will play at 6 p.m. Thursday. If it loses its first game it will play around 8 p.m. Thursday.
The championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.
“We did have a number of kids that were given the opportunity to play with the 11s because they were that good, but they decided to stick with this team because they thought we could bring home another banner for the community,” Downing said.
The team, which went undefeated en route to the District 5 Tournament title, is comprised of Bronx Biesel, Noah Gobert, Noel Downing, Kobe Watson, Logan Ames, Kellan Streble, Braxton Wooten, Peyton Sands, Nathan Hubbard, Bauer Key, Jack Gillenwater, Ethan Toler, Ryder Potts.
“One of the strengths of our team is our depth,” Downing said. “We’ve got 13 strong players. Our age group is pretty deep.
“The talent’s there, the depth’s there, the pitching, the hitting, it’s all there, it’s just playing all six innings.”
