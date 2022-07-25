LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 10U rallies to win state title

JASPER — The Comeback Kids did it again.
In its first game of the state tournament, the New Albany 10U All-Star team trailed Brownsburg by seven runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying for an 11-10 win.
Sunday, New Albany entered the top of the sixth of the state championship game trailing Ireland 12-7.
“I pulled the boys aside as they exited the field (after the bottom of the fifth inning),” New Albany manager Ryan Downing recalled. “I told them, ‘We know this game isn’t over. We know we can come back because we’ve done it before.’”
New Albany scored five runs in the sixth to force extra innings, then tallied three times in the eighth en route to a 15-13 win — and the state championship — at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
“It was a crazy game. It was a crazy weekend. We had to battle every game, until the very end. It was hard. It made for long days and it made for great games,” Downing said. “But they did it. They got it done. It wasn’t easy, but somehow, someway we were able to pull it off. We couldn’t be more proud of the kids and we hope we made the community proud too by bringing another title to the area.”
New Albany did it the hard way too, winning three straight elimination games in the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney after losing 12-0 to Wabash on Thursday.
New Albany bounced back from that defeat to beat Munster 3-1 Friday night in a losers’ bracket game to earn a rematch with Wabash in the Pool A final Saturday morning.
In the rematch Wabash’s ace pitcher (“The best I’ve ever seen at that age,” Downing said), who shutout New Albany in the first meeting, was unavailable due to pitch-count limitations.
In spite of that, Wabash took the early lead with one run in the top of the first inning. It kept that advantage until the bottom of the fourth, when New Albany tallied three times to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
On the flip side, New Albany’s two pitchers (Braxton Wooten and Noah Gobert) combined to limit Wabash to seven hits while walking two and striking out nine.
“They pitched, combined, a great game,” Downing said of the duo.
Meanwhile at the plate, Logan Ames led the way. He went 2-for-2 and scored a run for New Albany while Gobert added a hit and a pair of RBIs.
That advanced New Albany to the winner-take-all final against Ireland, which won its first three games of the tournament by a combined score of 39-8.
It was New Albany, though, that showed off its offense early in the state championship game — scoring five runs in the top of the first inning.
Ireland answered with two in the bottom of the frame before adding three in the second to tie the game, then one in the third to take the lead.
“I think at that point we all knew we were in for a battle,” Downing said. “Hats off to them and I have a lot of respect for them to respond the way they did.”
However New Albany responded back, tallying two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead.
Ireland immediately answered, scoring six times in the bottom of the inning to take a 12-7 lead.
That’s when Downing pulled his players aside as they headed into the dugout and reminded them of their earlier rally.
“I said, ‘We’re going to play to the final out and see what happens,’” Downing said. “And that’s exactly what they did.”
New Albany plated five runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Then Peyton Sands, New Albany’s fourth pitcher, held Ireland in check in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.
After neither team scored in the seventh, New Albany came through with three runs in the top of the eighth. Then, Sands limited Ireland to only one in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.
“It was back-and-forth. I thought we had won, or lost, the game on about three different occasions,” Downing said. “It was eight innings and a roller-coast ride of runs scored in sweltering 110-degree heat. It took a lot of grit, I know that. And these kids are gritty.”
“Early on we tried to create a culture of supporting each other. We picked each other up because we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and it wasn’t. We preached from the first practice: ‘We’re going to play all six innings and all 18 outs.’ And they did. They battled like crazy.”
Sands and Kellan Streble led New Albany’s 28-hit attack at the plate. Sands was 6-for-6 with a double, triple and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Streble went 5-for-6 with a double and three RBIs while touching home twice.
Four others — Kaden Watson, Noel Downing, Nathan Hubbard and Jack Gillenwater — had three hits apiece. Watson was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice. Downing went 3-for-5 with an RBI while scoring two times. Hubbard was 3-for-5 with an RBI while scoring a run. Gillenwater went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home once.
Gobert and Ames added two hits apiece. Gobert went 2-for-5 with an RBI while scoring once. Ames was 2-for-5 with an RBI while touching home twice.
“Our team is extremely deep, we’ve got 13 kids that all contributed,” Downing said. “Whether or not they were making designated hits off the bench, or plays in the field, or were starting pitchers, every kid was able to get up and make a play, or pick their teammate up when we needed them to.”
Sands picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits while walking three and striking out three over the final 3 1/3 innings.
“Ultimately I think the story of the weekend is this team had to fight through an incredibly tough side of the bracket — our bracket was a rock fight,” Downing said. “We had to battle through most of the leagues that are perennially fighting for a state championship and we beat up on each other.
“In the end, it was a great encapsulation of what this team is made of — the heart and the fight that they have, and the belief in each other.”
.
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jasper Youth Sports Complex
Saturday’s Pool A final
NEW ALBANY 3, WABASH 1
Wabash 100 000 — 1 7 0
New Albany 000 30X — 3 5 0
W — Braxton Wooten. L — Ryker W.
.
Sunday’s state final
NEW ALBANY 15, IRELAND 13
New Albany 500 025 03 — 15 28 0
Ireland 231 060 01— 13 13 0
W — Peyton Sands. L — Jaxon F. 2B — Sands (NA), Kellan Streble (NA). 3B — Sands (NA), Turner H. (I), Bryant M. (I), Hagen O. (I). 3B — Hagen O. (I). HR — Kaden Watson (NA).