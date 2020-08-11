NEW ALBANY — Keaton Hamilton went 4-for-4 at the plate and a trio of New Albany 10U All-Star pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 19-1 3-inning win over Charlestown in the District 5 Tournament on Tuesday evening at New Albany Little League.
Hamilton doubled, drove in three and also scored three runs for New Albany, which plated two runs in the first inning, six in the second and 11 in the third. Grady Mayfield, William Herrmann, Abram Caswell and Noah Washington added two hits apiece, while Washington drove in three runs and Herrmann knocked in two. Caswell scored four times, while Mayfield touched home thrice and Herrmann, Amari Forrest and Caleb Goldman did so twice.
That was more than enough offense for New Albany pitchers Jaxson Sparks, Kaeson Standiford and Herrmann, who combined for the team's second straight no-no. Herrmann struck out four in the final 1 1/3 innings.
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
NEW ALBANY 19, CHARLESTOWN 1
New Albany 26(11) — 19 12 1
Charlestown 010 — 1 0 6
W — Jaxson Sparks. 2B — Keaton Hamilton (NA), Noah Washington (NA), William Herrmann (NA).
