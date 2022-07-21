JASPER — After pulling out a dramatic victory Wednesday night, the New Albany 10U All-Star team ran into a buzzsaw Thursday.
Wabash blanked New Albany 12-0 over four innings in a winners’ bracket game of the state tournament at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
New Albany managed only two hits in defeat.
“(We) ran into a great pitcher tonight,” New Albany manager Ryan Downing said.
The loss drops New Albany into the losers’ bracket of the modified double-elimination tourney. It will face the winner of last night’s game between Munster and Brownsburg at 6 p.m. this evening in an elimination game.
The victor of that contest will face Wabash in a winner-take-all Pool A final at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The state championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
New Albany earned its game against Wabash thanks to a come-from-way-behind 11-10 win over Brownsburg on Wednesday night.
In that contest, New Albany trailed 10-2 after Brownsburg scored six times in the top of the fifth inning. New Albany pulled within 10-3 in the bottom of the frame before scoring eight times in the sixth to earn the walk-off victory.
Peyton Sands led the way for New Albany. At the plate he went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. He also picked up the win on the mound. The team’s fourth pitcher allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking three over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Three others — Noah Gobert, Kobe Watson and Noel Downing — had two hits apiece for New Albany. Gobert went 2-for-3 with a double while touching home three times. Watson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once. Downing went 2-for-3.
Also for New Albany, Nathan Hubbard added a pair of RBIs while Bronx Biesel touched home twice.
Thursday against Wabash, Watson and Kellan Streble both singled to account for New Albany’s only hits.
10U STATE
TOURNAMENT
At Jasper Youth Sports Complex
Wednesday
NEW ALBANY 11, BROWNSBURG 10
B-burg 201 160 — 10 15 0
NA 110 018 — 11 13 0
W — Peyton Sands. L — Aidan D. 2B — Kobe Watson (NA) 2, Noah Gobert (NA), Sands (NA), Davis M (B), Brayden D (B).
Thursday
WABASH 12,
NEW ALBANY 0
Wabash 130 8 — 12 12 0
New Albany 000 0 — 0 2 0
W — Cruz L. L — Noel Downing.
