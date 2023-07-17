 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN CLARK AND
SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES THROUGH 200 AM EDT...

At 115 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Salem, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Clarksville, Sellersburg, Blue River, New Pekin, Borden, Speed, Saint
Joseph, Henryville, Starlight, and Carwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U clinches spot in state final

WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Star team is on its way to the state championship game.

NALL defeated Munster 10-4 Monday night in the winners' bracket final of the state tournament. 

It will face the winner of Tuesday night's game between Munster and Jasper at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the championship contest. 

NoahGobert.jpg

New Albany 11U All-Star Noah Gobert fields a play in the outfield during the District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League. Gobert went 3-for-4 with a triple, while scoring a run, in New Albany’s 10-4 win over Munster in the winners’ bracket final of the state tournament. It will play in Wednesday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

After beating Brownsburg 3-1 Friday evening in its first game of the eight-team, modified double-elimination tourney, New Albany blanked Broad Ripple 11-0 Saturday night. 

Bauer Key went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead NALL at the plate. 

Braxton Wooten added two hits and an RBI while scoring once. Additionally, Noah Gobert had an RBI and touched home twice. 

Wooten also picked up the win on the mound as he and Cam Morris combined for a two-hit shutout. Wooten allowed both hits while striking out six over four frames while Morris only threw eight pitches in his lone inning.

Monday night, New Albany pounded out 12 hits on its way to the win. Gobert led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple while scoring a run. Jack Gillenwater added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while scoring once. Nathan Hubbard also touched home twice. 

JackGillenwater.jpg

New Albany 11U All-Star Jack Gillenwater prepares for action in the field during the District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League. Gillenwater went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in New Albany’s 10-4 win over Munster in the winners’ bracket final of the state tournament.

Noel Downing picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out nine over the first five frames. Morris came on in the sixth and got the final three outs, including a strikeout. 

.

11U STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Wabash Little League

Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, Friday

Game 2: Munster 2, Jasper 1, Friday

Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, Friday

Game 4: Broad Ripple 13, Auburn 0, Friday

Game 5: Munster 13, New Castle 1, Saturday

Game 6: New Albany 11, Broad Ripple 0, Saturday

.

NEW ALBANY 11, BROAD RIPPLE 0 

New Albany 122 42 — 11 11 2

Broad Ripple 000 00 — 0 2 2 

W — Braxton Wooten.  

.

Game 7: Jasper 20, Osolo 0, Saturday

Game 8: Brownsburg 17, Auburn 2, Saturday

Game 9: Jasper 6, Broad Ripple 4, Sunday

Game 10: Brownsburg 6, New Castle 4, Sunday

Game 11: New Albany 10, Munster 4, Monday

Game 12: Jasper 3, Brownsburg 0, Monday

Game 13: Jasper vs. Munster, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 14 (final): New Albany vs. Game 13 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday

