LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U clinches spot in state final

WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Star team is on its way to the state championship game.
NALL defeated Munster 10-4 Monday night in the winners' bracket final of the state tournament.
It will face the winner of Tuesday night's game between Munster and Jasper at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the championship contest.
After beating Brownsburg 3-1 Friday evening in its first game of the eight-team, modified double-elimination tourney, New Albany blanked Broad Ripple 11-0 Saturday night.
Bauer Key went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead NALL at the plate.
Braxton Wooten added two hits and an RBI while scoring once. Additionally, Noah Gobert had an RBI and touched home twice.
Wooten also picked up the win on the mound as he and Cam Morris combined for a two-hit shutout. Wooten allowed both hits while striking out six over four frames while Morris only threw eight pitches in his lone inning.
Monday night, New Albany pounded out 12 hits on its way to the win. Gobert led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple while scoring a run. Jack Gillenwater added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while scoring once. Nathan Hubbard also touched home twice.
Noel Downing picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out nine over the first five frames. Morris came on in the sixth and got the final three outs, including a strikeout.
.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Wabash Little League
Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, Friday
Game 2: Munster 2, Jasper 1, Friday
Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, Friday
Game 4: Broad Ripple 13, Auburn 0, Friday
Game 5: Munster 13, New Castle 1, Saturday
Game 6: New Albany 11, Broad Ripple 0, Saturday
.
NEW ALBANY 11, BROAD RIPPLE 0
New Albany 122 42 — 11 11 2
Broad Ripple 000 00 — 0 2 2
W — Braxton Wooten.
.
Game 7: Jasper 20, Osolo 0, Saturday
Game 8: Brownsburg 17, Auburn 2, Saturday
Game 9: Jasper 6, Broad Ripple 4, Sunday
Game 10: Brownsburg 6, New Castle 4, Sunday
Game 11: New Albany 10, Munster 4, Monday
Game 12: Jasper 3, Brownsburg 0, Monday
Game 13: Jasper vs. Munster, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Game 14 (final): New Albany vs. Game 13 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday