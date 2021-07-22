NEW ALBANY — The New Albany 11U All-Star team will try to pull off a three-peat, beginning today.
New Albany aims for its third straight title when it starts play in the state tournament this afternoon. It will take on New Castle at 5 p.m. in its first game of the 10-team tourney at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
“Our team is really good this year. We feel like we’ve got a good lineup to beat the other teams,” second baseman/pitcher Abram Caswell said.
“Our pitching and hitting are going to do the job for us,” fellow All-Star Keaton Hamilton added.
If New Albany wins today, it will face the District 12 champion at 11 a.m. Saturday. A win there and it would play at 1 p.m. Sunday. With a victory in that game, New Albany would advance to the Pool A championship, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pool-play winners are then slated to face off at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the state final.
New Albany won the state championship in this division in 2018 and ‘19 before last year’s tourney was canceled by COVID-19.
“This group, a lot of’em played travel (ball) together and they’re a good group to coach,” said New Albany manager Brian Mayfield, who also helmed the 2019 state-title team. “I’ve got no egos on this team — some kids get one at-bat, some kids get three or four at-bats, there’s great chemistry with this team.”
New Albany rolled to the District 5 Tournament title earlier this month, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 34-4.
“We got in three games in district, so we didn’t get to see a lot of our pitchers. We’ve got a lot of depth. We threw five kids at district, so we’ve really been working these couple weeks on kids who didn’t get to pitch a lot in district because the potential of having to win five games in six days is you’re going to have to have a lot of guys throwing,” Mayfield said.
The pitching staff is led by Grady Mayfield (the manager’s son), Corbin Crone and Abram Caswell.
“I’ve got confidence in a lot of guys, but those three are top-notch,” the elder Mayfield said. “They’ve got a lot of speed and they’ve got good off-speed pitches as well.”
Mayfield also has faith in his team’s ability at the plate.
“One through 13 I’ve got confidence in all these guys of being able to put the ball in play and hit it hard,” he said. “There’s probably going to be some games that we may have to out-slug some teams because we’re at pitcher seven, eight, nine or whatever. It’s something we’ve just got to figure out and hopefully we have our big guns when we need’em and are ready to roll.
“The first (district tournament) game, when we played Jeff, 11 of our 18 outs were pop flies, so we really focused over the next week or two on line drives and hard ground balls — make that defense make plays. If you hit pop flies they only have to do one thing — get under it and catch it.”
New Albany should also get a boost from the return of Jaxon Sparks from injury in its quest for a third consecutive state championship.
“The pitching, the hitting, the fielding, we’re just really good,” Caswell said. “I’m really confident.”
