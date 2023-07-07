NEW ALBANY — The New Albany 11U All-Star team bounced back in a big way Friday night.
After losing 5-4 to Highlander Youth Recreation in a winners' bracket final Thursday, New Albany rebounded to top HYR 8-4 Friday night in the winner-take-all District 5 Tournament final.
"Our fielding was great, our hitting was great — I'm just proud of the kids," said New Albany coach Ryan Downing, whose team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Braxton Wooten picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four unearned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out two. Noel Downing came on in the top of the sixth to get the final out of the game.
Logan Ames and Ethan Toler led New Albany at the plate. Ames went 2-for-2 while scoring twice while Toler was 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring once. Jack Gillenwater added a pair of RBIs for New Albany.
New Albany is comprised of Ames, Downing, Gillenwater, Wooten, Toler, Bronx Biesel, Noah Gobert, Nathan Hubbard, Bauer Key, Cameron Morris, Ryder Potts and Carson Weber.
New Albany advances to state tournament, which is scheduled to start July 14 in Wabash.
.
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
All games at New Albany Little League
BASEBALL
11U (Fields 2/3)
Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6
Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0
Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1
Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 5: HYR 3, Silver Creek 2
Game 6: HYR 5, New Albany 4
Game 7 (final): New Albany 8, HYR 4, Friday
*New Albany advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash
