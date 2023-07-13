LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U sets sights on state title

NEW ALBANY — This New Albany 11U All-Star team has experienced a lot of success over the years.
“We’ve got a core group that’s been together now for a long time. We’ve won districts when we were 7(-year-olds), 8, 10 and now 11,” head coach Ryan Downing said last week. “The only one we missed was 9.”
Last year Downing’s 10U group went on to win the state championship in Jasper. It will try for a second straight state title starting today at Wabash Little League. New Albany is scheduled to face Brownsburg at 6 p.m. Friday evening in a first-round game of the eight-team modified, double-elimination state tournament.
“We’re just going to do our best to go up and defend our title and win back-to-back state championships,” Downing said.
Ten players — Logan Ames, Bronx Biesel, Noel Downing, Noah Gobert, Jack Gillenwater, Nathan Hubbard, Bauer Key, Ryder Potts, Ethan Toler and Braxton Wooten — from last year's 10U team are members of this 11U squad. The newcomers are Cameron Morris and Carson Weber.
“We’ve just got a real good core group of kids that have been with us, and a great supporting cast with their families,” Downing said. “We just try to go out there and make our community proud and represent this league, because this league is awesome. New Albany Little League is first-class, run entirely by volunteers. The guys on the board and the people behind the scenes work really hard to make this one of the best leagues in the state and we just try to represent them.”
New Albany rolled to victory in its first two games of the District 5 Tournament, outscoring Highlander Youth Recreation and Silver Creek 27-1. HYR, however, edged New Albany 5-4 in the sixth game of the tourney to force a winner-take-all-final. New Albany won that game 8-4 to clinch its state berth.
Downing believes one of the strengths of his team is its pitching staff. It includes Wooten, Noel Downing, Hubbard, Toler, Morris and Key.
“We’ve had a lot of people contribute on the mound,” the coach said. “We know going to state, to go all the way, you’ve got to have depth there. So we got them some reps. We got their feet wet and they did really well.”
Downing also praised newcomers Weber and Morris.
“They both start for us in the field — Carson behind the plate and Cam in center field — so we’ve been able to fill the void (of those lost from last year’s 10U team),” he said. “And we’ve had some other kids really develop over the years who have been getting better.”
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Wabash Little League
Game 1: Osolo vs. New Castle, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Munster vs. Jasper, 8 p.m. Friday
Game 3: Brownsburg vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Broad Ripple vs. Auburn, 8 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m. Saturday
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. Saturday
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. Sunday
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 3 p.m. Sunday
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. Monday
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. Monday
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Game 14 (final): Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday