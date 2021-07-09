LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U takes title

NEW ALBANY — A sizable second inning, and Grady Mayfield’s strong pitching performance, propelled the New Albany 11U baseball team to the District 5 Tournament title Friday night.
New Albany scored 10 runs in the second frame en route to an 11-0 four-inning victory over Jeff/GRC in the championship game at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. That was more than enough offense for Mayfield, who allowed one hit while walking one and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
With the win, New Albany advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled for July 23-27 at Jasper.
“We did the first step. Now we’ve got to do the second,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield also helped his own cause with a trio of RBIs while Keaton Hamilton and Will Herrmann had two apiece. Corbin Crone also tallied two hits and scored a pair of runs for New Albany.
“We didn’t have the best first inning, but then we came back together,” Crone said. “Grady just kept throwing strikes, didn’t stop and he kept on mowing through them.”
Crone helped New Albany get off to a fast start, singling to start the game. After Hamilton grounded out, Jeff starter Colton McMahel walked Mayfield and Abram Caswell before a wild pitch to Herrmann allowed Crone to score the game’s first run.
Jeff reliever Colton Caldwell then came on to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam and end New Albany’s threat. It slowed NALL, but only briefly.
New Albany broke it open in the second. After quickly loading the bases, a Jeff/GRC error allowed a pair of runs to score. Four consecutive hits later, NALL’s lead grew to 8-0. After Carter Smith, Jeff’s third pitcher, got Hamilton to foul out, Mayfield singled to score Caleb Goldman and Blake Schuler-Scanlon with the team’s 10th and 11th runs.
“That first inning when we left bases loaded, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is going to be a dogfight,’” said New Albany manager Brian Mayfield, whose team won its three tournament games by outscoring its opponents 34-4. “Then our eight-hole (hitter) got on, our nine-hole did a great job bunting, our leadoff hitter gets down a bunt and it just started spiraling from there. It wasn’t that we killed the ball, but we put it in play and made them make plays. Then our pitching and defense was definitely on point.”
Grady Mayfield cruised from there. The only hit he allowed was a fourth-inning single to Caldwell.
“He’s going to be tough to beat when he’s got control with all his pitches,” Brian Mayfield said of his son. “I call the pitches during travel (ball) and a lot of times I would call a lot of curveballs full-count for situations like this. I think he probably had two or three strikeouts on 2-2, 3-2 curveballs. Kids at this age aren’t really looking for that pitch, they’re looking for that fastball. He had all the pitches working and his defense made good plays behind him.”
“I was just pumping the zone, throwing strikes and my defense was behind me,” Grady Mayfield added. “I felt very good while I was pitching.”
.
11U BASEBALL DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Friday night’s final
NEW ALBANY 11, JEFF/GRC 0
New Albany 1(10)0 0 — 11 7 1
Jeff/GRC 000 0 — 0 1 4
W — Grady Mayfield. L — Colton McMahel.
.
In other action...
JEFF/GRC ADVANCES TO MAJOR FINAL
Jeff/GRC tallied two runs in the first, second and third innings, then added another in the fourth, en route to a 7-5 victory over Highlander Youth Recreation in a consolation semifinal of the Major tournament.
Jeff is slated to face Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the championship game. If Jeff/GRC wins, it will force a winner-take-all final of the double-elimination tourney at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Brady Haynes had a double and a couple of RBIs in the win for Jeff.
JEFF/GRC PULLS OUT WIN
Austin Spears’ hit down the third-base line scored Caelan Haskins to give Jeff/GRC a 7-6 walk-off win over New Albany in the 10U consolation semifinal.
Jeff advances to face HYR at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the championship game. If Jeff/GRC wins, it will force a winner-take-all final of the double-elimination tourney at 7:30 p.m. that night.
With the score tied at 6-all in the bottom of the sixth, Haskins singled, then took second on a passed ball before Spears’ game-winner.
“Both of them have been huge this whole tournament; their bats have been super-hot,” Jeff/GRC coach Nick Isenburg said. “They’re the first ones to pick up their teammates, they’re the first ones to make a play, they’re the first ones to say ‘Hey, I got this.’ So, they’re good.”