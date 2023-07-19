 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U win state

na1a.jpg

The New Albany 11U All-Stars hoist the state championship trophy after their 4-1 win over Jasper at Wabash Little League on Wednesday night.

WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Stars are state champions. 

New Albany defeated Jasper Little League 4-1 Wednesday night to cap off a perfect run through the eight-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Wabash Little League. 

New Albany outscored its opponents 28-6 in the tourney. 

New Albany got off to a fast start in the state championship game, tallying two runs in the top of the first inning on Ethan Toler's double. 

It added single runs in the third and sixth frames en route to victory. 

Nathan Hubbard and Braxton Wooten combined for a one-hitter on the mound.

Hubbard allowed one earned run on Jasper's lone hit while walking five and striking out two over the first 1 2/3 innings.

BraxtonW.jpg

New Albany 11U All-Star Braxton Wooten threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball in New Albany’s 4-1 win over Jasper in the state championship game.

Wooten came on in the second and tossed 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball while fanning five on his way to the win. 

In addition to Toler's big hit in the first, Noah Gobert, Cam Morris and Bauer Key each had one hit and scored a run for New Albany. 

In addition to Toler, Hubbard, Wooten, Gobert, Morris and Key, the team also includes Logan Ames, Bronx Biesel, Noel Downing, Jack Gillenwater, Ryder Potts and Carson Weber. 

Toler, Hubbard, Wooten, Gobert, Key, Ames, Biesel, Downing, Gillenwater and Potts were also members of New Albany's 10U state championship team last year.  

.

11U STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Wabash Little League

Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, last Friday

Game 2: Munster 2, Jasper 1, last Friday

Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, last Friday

Game 4: Broad Ripple 13, Auburn 0, last Friday

Game 5: Munster 13, New Castle 1, last Saturday

Game 6: New Albany 11, Broad Ripple 0, last Saturday

Game 7: Jasper 20, Osolo 0, last Saturday

Game 8: Brownsburg 17, Auburn 2, last Saturday

Game 9: Jasper 6, Broad Ripple 4, Sunday

Game 10: Brownsburg 6, New Castle 4, Sunday

Game 11: New Albany 10, Munster 4, Monday

Game 12: Jasper 3, Brownsburg 0, Monday

Game 13: Jasper 5, Munster 4, Tuesday

Game 14 (final): New Albany 4, Jasper 1, Wednesday

na1.jpg

The New Albany 11U All-Star team poses for pictures with state champions banner after winning the tourney at Wabash Little League.

Tags

Trending Video