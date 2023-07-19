LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: New Albany 11U win state

WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Stars are state champions.
New Albany defeated Jasper Little League 4-1 Wednesday night to cap off a perfect run through the eight-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Wabash Little League.
New Albany outscored its opponents 28-6 in the tourney.
New Albany got off to a fast start in the state championship game, tallying two runs in the top of the first inning on Ethan Toler's double.
It added single runs in the third and sixth frames en route to victory.
Nathan Hubbard and Braxton Wooten combined for a one-hitter on the mound.
Hubbard allowed one earned run on Jasper's lone hit while walking five and striking out two over the first 1 2/3 innings.
Wooten came on in the second and tossed 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball while fanning five on his way to the win.
In addition to Toler's big hit in the first, Noah Gobert, Cam Morris and Bauer Key each had one hit and scored a run for New Albany.
In addition to Toler, Hubbard, Wooten, Gobert, Morris and Key, the team also includes Logan Ames, Bronx Biesel, Noel Downing, Jack Gillenwater, Ryder Potts and Carson Weber.
Toler, Hubbard, Wooten, Gobert, Key, Ames, Biesel, Downing, Gillenwater and Potts were also members of New Albany's 10U state championship team last year.
.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Wabash Little League
Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, last Friday
Game 2: Munster 2, Jasper 1, last Friday
Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, last Friday
Game 4: Broad Ripple 13, Auburn 0, last Friday
Game 5: Munster 13, New Castle 1, last Saturday
Game 6: New Albany 11, Broad Ripple 0, last Saturday
Game 7: Jasper 20, Osolo 0, last Saturday
Game 8: Brownsburg 17, Auburn 2, last Saturday
Game 9: Jasper 6, Broad Ripple 4, Sunday
Game 10: Brownsburg 6, New Castle 4, Sunday
Game 11: New Albany 10, Munster 4, Monday
Game 12: Jasper 3, Brownsburg 0, Monday
Game 13: Jasper 5, Munster 4, Tuesday
Game 14 (final): New Albany 4, Jasper 1, Wednesday